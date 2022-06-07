Johnny affronte Richard | Riakporhe explique son pouvoir de frappe d’élite | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Johnny Nelson rejoint Richard Riakporhe sur le ring pour parler de sa puissance de frappe explosive et de son prochain World Title Eliminator contre Fabio Turchi.