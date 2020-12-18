Scotland’s public health minister Joe FitzPatrick has resigned after failing to curb drug-related deaths, which have risen for the sixth consecutive year to an all-time high.

The nation suffered more drug fatalities per capita than any country in Europe, and even an opioid-stricken United States, in 2019 – with figures published on Tuesday by National Records Scotland showing 1,264 people lost their lives last year after using drugs.

This is more than double the number of deaths in 2014, at a rate more than three times that of the UK as a whole.

Amid a fierce public backlash over Holyrood’s failure to stem the crisis, Mr FitzPatrick – who has served in the position since June 2018 – ceded to calls for his resignation on Friday night after speaking with first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve in the Scottish government and, during that time, the most heart-breaking and difficult problems I have faced as public health minister is the harms and deaths caused by drug use,” Mr FitzPatrick said.

Read more

“As the minister responsible for this area I, ultimately, take my responsibility.

“It is clear that my presence as a minister will become a distraction, when we should be focused on achieving the change we need to save lives. There is nothing I can express that will ease the loss that so many families have felt due to a death from drugs use.

“I can only say how sorry I am for their loss, and that hearing the experiences of the families and the recovery communities will never leave me.”

The Scottish government declared the crisis a public health emergency in 2018 and established a drugs deaths taskforce in 2019, which this year received £4m in government funding.

But critics have alleged that this funding was merely taken from previous budgets for alcohol and drug partnerships, while the taskforce was accused of failing to meet for four months earlier this year.

And the SNP has repeatedly sought to lay the blame for the apparent inaction at the feet of Westminster, which controls drug policy and has indeed blocked recommended salves such as safer drug consumption facilities and the decriminalisation of drugs.

However, there are still a number of public health interventions available to Holyrood under its devolved powers, which are yet to be explored, such as allowing quicker access to opiate substitution treatments.

Experts have warned deaths may well continue to increase in 2020 despite some new measures, such as Glasgow’s new heroin assisted treatment centre and increased provision of the lifesaving overdose drug, naloxone.

After leaving Holyrood’s debating chamber as a statement on the latest death statistics began on Tuesday, while devolved leaders mulled Christmas coronavirus restrictions, Ms Sturgeon on Thursday addressed criticism of her government’s handling of the crisis head-on, describing the deaths as “completely unacceptable”.

“It’s on us to show we are on top of the drugs crisis and that’s what I’m determined we do,” she wrote in response to a critical Daily Record article on Friday alleging she had “taken her eye off Scotland’s other epidemic”, which she called “fair”.





UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures



UK news in pictures 18 December 2020 Actors from the Wintershall Estate perform an adaptation of their traditional Nativity play on December 18, 2020 in Guildford, England. The Wintershall Estate have adapted their traditional Nativity play to accommodate the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions and this year it takes the form of a walk through the estate set in the Surrey Hills. Walkers will enjoy beautifully staged mini-tableaus from the Nativity story, performed by a cast of volunteers with a full complement of sheep, cows and horses Getty UK news in pictures 17 December 2020 People walk through Ashford in Kent as Tier 3 restrictions are planned for large areas of England PA UK news in pictures 16 December 2020 A dog retrieves a hard hat from flood water in Sutton in Cambridgeshire, as the Met Office have warned the next couple of months are likely to be wetter than normal in the UK, raising the prospect of flooding PA UK news in pictures 15 December 2020 Queens Park Rangers fans cheer on their side in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London PA UK news in pictures 14 December 2020 An empty restaurant in the West End of London after the announcement that the capital and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following a rise in coronavirus cases PA UK news in pictures 13 December 2020 Lobsters are processed at the fishing port at Bridlington Harbour in Yorkshire, after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she and Boris Johnson had agreed to continue negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal PA UK news in pictures 12 December 2020 Shoppers on the streets of tier 3-restricted Birmingham ahead of Christmas PA UK news in pictures 11 December 2020 People take pictures of a new street artwork entitled ‘Aachoo!!’ by Banksy in Totterdown, Bristol Reuters UK news in pictures 10 December 2020 Wollaton Hall in Nottingham which has been transformed into an enchanted light experience to create Christmas at Wollaton Hall, a unique, socially distanced festive outdoor light installation PA UK news in pictures 9 December 2020 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson adjusts his face mask as he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels Reuters UK news in pictures 8 December 2020 Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 7 December 2020 Amanda McGurk (left) and Cara McCann outside Belfast City Hall after becoming the first couple in Belfast to convert their civil partnership into a marriage. From today same-sex couples across Northern Ireland are able to marry through the official conversion of existing civil partnerships following a change in the law PA UK news in pictures 6 December 2020 Shoppers on Oxford Street in London on the first weekend following the end of the second national lockdown in England PA UK news in pictures 5 December 2020 Swimmers wearing fancy dress take to the water for a charity ‘fancy dress chilly dip’ swim in the sea at Leasowe Bay, northwest England. The event was held to raise money for the Age UK charity and involved participants from an open water swimming club AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 4 December 2020 The sun sets behind the Palace of Westminster, the home of the Houses of Parliament in central London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 3 December 2020 The finishing touches are put to a 40ft Christmas Tree at Somerset House in London PA UK news in pictures 2 December 2020 A swimmer takes to the water at Serpentine Swimming Club after the second national lockdown ends in England. A strengthened tiered system of restrictions has been introduced PA UK news in pictures 1 December 2020 Artic Fox, Flo, investigates a stocking of treats in her enclosure as part of a Christmas enrichment programme at the wildlife conservation charity Wildwood Trust in Herne Bay, Kent PA UK news in pictures 30 November 2020 A man carrying a Christmas tree walks past a mural depicting a Saltire design in Leith, Edinburgh on St Andrew’s Day PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Leander Dendoncker warms up before the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, London PA UK news in pictures 28 November 2020 Police officers wearing a protective face coverings speak with a protester during an anti-lockdown protest against government restrictions designed to control or mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, on Regents Street in London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 27 November 2020 Protesters from Peta animal rights group demonstrates against fox hunting in Westminster PA UK news in pictures 26 November 2020 A billboard displays a Manchester City Council message about the city’s Covid alert level AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 25 November 2020 Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits the Imperial Clinic Research Facility at Hammersmith Hospital in London Getty UK news in pictures 24 November 2020 Freight lorries queueing along the M20 in Kent waiting to access the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone PA UK news in pictures 23 November 2020 A palette of changing colours as the sky lights up before sunrise at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2020 Daniil Medvedev poses with trophy after winning the singles final during day eight of the ATP Finals at The O2 Arena, London PA UK news in pictures 21 November 2020 Members of the public walk through the city centre on the first day of tier four coronavirus restrictions in Stirling, Scotland. Over two million people in the West of Scotland are now living under the country’s toughest level of coronavirus restrictions, following the rules coming into place at 18:00 yesterday seeing the closure of non-essential shops must close, as well as pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms and visitor attractions Getty Images UK news in pictures 20 November 2020 The bronze statues of John and Cecil Moores, founders of the Littlewoods company, in Liverpool, with face masks on them as England continues a four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus PA UK news in pictures 19 November 2020 James Stunt arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London to give evidence in the trial of Justinas Ivaskevicius, 34, who is accused of stealing a 16.18-carat fancy yellow diamond from 38-year-old Stunt’s substantial Belgravia mews PA UK news in pictures 18 November 2020 UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag UK news in pictures 17 November 2020 People gather on the the Comedy Carpet in front of the Blackpool Tower waiting for the funeral cortege of entertainer Bobby Ball to pass on its way to Carleton Crematorium in Blackpool PA UK news in pictures 16 November 2020 Shipping companies and retailers have complained of delays in unloading arriving freight, with one ship told it could wait up to 10 days for a berthing slot Getty UK news in pictures 15 November 2020 Rainbow over Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, where the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is taking place PA UK news in pictures 14 November 2020 Hindu monks set up Diya lamps at the BAPS Neasden Temple, London, on this morning of Diwali BAPS Media UK news in pictures 13 November 2020 Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street Reuters UK news in pictures 12 November 2020 A surfer silhouetted against the waves at Tynemouth, near North Shields PA UK news in pictures 11 November 2020 People walk past the Tommy statue, officially named 1101, on Terrace Green by the seafront in Seaham, County Durham, on the anniversary of Armistice Day. Across the UK people fell silent in remembrance of the nation’s war dead, as the coronavirus pandemic limits public commemorations PA UK news in pictures 10 November 2020 Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings waits to be admitted to 10 Downing Street in London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 9 November 2020 A mural of the president of the United States, Donald Trump which has been painted on the side of Islington Mill arts hub in Salford, Manchester PA UK news in pictures 8 November 2020 Chelsea pensioners watch a Remembrance Sunday service from their windows at the Royal Hospital Chelsea Reuters UK news in pictures 7 November 2020 D-Day veteran Jim Healy, 95, from Manchester who is taking part in the Royal British Legion’s doorstep silence for Remembrance. Jim was a Corporal in the Royal Marines and was coxswain of a landing craft assault on June 6, 1944 and will observe the Two Minutes Silence on Sunday by standing on his doorstep PA UK news in pictures 6 November 2020 The sunrises over woodland in Ashford, Kent PA UK news in pictures 5 November 2020 Two men walk over a nearly deserted Westminster Bridge, in foggy conditions, at the start of a four week national lockdown for England PA UK news in pictures 4 November 2020 Laura Martindale, manager of The Rocket public house in Whiston, pours away spoilt beer that has gone off after the pub was placed into tier three and now faces a four week lockdown ahead of a national lockdown for England PA UK news in pictures 3 November 2020 An oast house surrounded by autumn colours in the morning sunshine near Hawkhurst in Kent PA UK news in pictures 2 November 2020 Large waves crash over the harbour wall in Newhaven, East Sussex, during strong winds PA UK news in pictures 1 November 2020 Shoppers queue outside Ikea in Batley, West Yorkshire, after Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown will come into force in England next week PA UK news in pictures 31 October 2020 Boris Johnson announces new restrictions in No 10 Getty UK news in pictures 30 October 2020 The hallway of the Halloween house of Conor Pilkington (centre), 23, from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, who has gone all out this year with his Halloween display. Conor has spent an extra £5000 to make it extra special due to the covid pandemic PA

“The lives of those suffering drug addiction matter – they are our family, friends, neighbours. Losing so many is not acceptable and not inevitable.”

She is due to report to MSPs again in January after she meets with the Scottish government’s taskforce.

Ms Sturgeon publicly thanked Mr FitzPatrick for his work in the role and for his service in Holyrood over the past eight years, during which time he also served as minister for parliamentary business.

Angela Constance has been chosen as the new minister for drug policy replacement until the Holyrood elections in May, and the appointment will be put to parliament for approval next week.

The Scottish government said a new public health minister would be nominated on Monday.

“I intend to get straight down to business, meeting with people who are at risk of dying from drugs, learning from the families of those we have lost and working with those in our communities and public health teams who are providing such valuable support,” Ms Constance said.

Read more

Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said Mr FitzPatrick was a “likeable public figure” but alleged he was “just not up to the job”.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “The families of the 1,264 people who lost their lives in the last year to drugs will take little comfort in his resignation.

“They are more interested in how we have reached this shameful position after more than 13 years of the SNP being in power, with Nicola Sturgeon in charge of health for much of that.”

And Scottish Labour health spokesperson Monica Lennon said: « It is right that Joe FitzPatrick has resigned.

« Having been neglected for too long, Scotland’s drug deaths emergency must now be given the full attention of the Scottish government. »

While the crisis is not unique to Scotland – with drug deaths also rising for eight consecutive years in England, where soaring fatalities and an exodus from treatment services have coincided with a decade marked by austerity, a shift to local funding and a government drugs strategy accused of promoting abstinence at the expense of harm reduction – Scotland’s crisis is unique.

The statistics published this week revealed that while 86 per cent of deaths involved an opiate, the majority of these also involved the use of street-sourced benzodiazepines, such as etizolam or diazepam.

Some 94 per cent of all deaths in 2019 involved more than one drug, with the type of poly-drug use which has developed in Scotland in recent years bringing increased risks and adding extra complications to treatment efforts.

And while the UK government has often sought to paint an ageing cohort of heroin users with increasing health complications as the reason for the rise in deaths, more than two thirds of those who died in Scotland last year were aged 35 to 54.