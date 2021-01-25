President Joe Biden has overturned his predecessor’s ban on transgender troops in the US military, signing an executive order declaring that all Americans who are qualified to serve will be allowed to enlist.

Biden has signed the EO reversing Trump's transgender military ban, per a just released fact sheet from the White House.

"President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity." pic.twitter.com/z1J0vNEfTC

