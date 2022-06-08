Jim Seals, chanteur du hit des années 70 « Summer Breeze », est mort à 80 ans

Jim Seals du groupe de soft rock des années 70 Seals & Crofts est décédé à l’âge de 80 ans, selon sa famille et ses amis. La cause du décès du musicien n’a pas été dévoilée.