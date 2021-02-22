Jeremy Corbyn tells Boris Johnson to sack Matt Hancock and replace him with ‘somebody who will obey the law’

Boris Johnson should sack Matt Hancock and replace him with « somebody who will obey the law », Jeremy Corbyn has said.

Intervening in parliament on Monday the former Labour leader said that « answers are required from the prime minister » over lawbreaking around the awarding of NHS contracts.

It comes after the High Court found Matt Hancock had acted unlawfully by awarding contracts to companies without tender and then not publishing their details.

Labour said the government’s pandemic response is « plagued by a lack of transparency, cronyism and waste » but opposition leader Keir Starmer on Sunday said he would not be calling for Mr Hancock’s resignation over the matter.

Speaking the next day in a parliamentary exchange with Boris Johnson, Mr Corbyn said the prime minister should « end this scandalous privatisation of our NHS which is happening before our very eyes ».

Read more

He added: « Will he also replace the health secretary with somebody who will stand by and obey the law, and publish in advance all contracts that are due to be let so the public can see how their money is being spent? »

Mr Johnson’s did not respond directly to the question, instead conflating the publication of the contracts with the speed of acquiring protective equipment for the NHS.

Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday

« We went as fast as we possibly could to get PPE and those who are now denouncing us for going too fast are those who were complaining that we weren’t going fast enough, » he told the House of Commons.

Mr Corbyn currently sits as an independent MP, but is a member of the Labour Party.

Mr Johnson, who was making a statement about plans to lift lockdown rules, was also pulled up by Brighton Green Party MP Caroline Lucas on the issue of NHS contracts.

She said the prime minister should respond to the issue « with the seriousness it deserves ».

Matt Hancock was found to have acted unlawfully (AP)

« No one has ever suggested that ministers didn’t need to act fast to secure PPE and other Covid-related contracts, but transparency matters even in a crisis, » she said.

« If the government has nothing to hide will he now publish details of who benefited from a VIP lane, who lifts the velvet ropes for those companies, what price were they paid ,and why were they chosen ?Parliament and the country have a right to know. »

Mr Johnson again conflated speed with publishing the contracts, stating: « As for the contracts that she has just mentioned all of the details are on the record and of course it was right to work as fast as we possibly could to get the PPE that this country so desperately needed. »





UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures



UK news in pictures 22 February 2021 Crocuses bloom outside Trinity College in Cambridge PA UK news in pictures 20 February 2021 Parts of Callander in Stirlingshire flooded after the River Teith burst its banks PA UK news in pictures 19 February 2021 The sun rises over St Mary’s Lighthouse, Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 18 February 2021 Cars drive along the A1101 in Welney, Norfolk, which is passable again after two months submerged by floodwater PA UK news in pictures 17 February 2021 Professor Green announces Tideway’s new 25km Super Sewer is ‘Heading East’, marking a major stage in the construction of the tunnel, as two giant Tunnel Boring Machines link up to break through into Bermondsey and commence tunnelling towards East London. Once completed, the sewer system will prevent millions of tonnes of raw sewage entering the Thames PA UK news in pictures 16 February 2021 man holds up signs reading “I LOST MY JOB!!” and “BORIS, WHO IS GOING TO PAY THIS BILL? I DON’T HAVE ANY MONEY TO PAY MY CREDIT CARD” at the window of his hotel room at the Radisson Blu hotel in London Getty UK news in pictures 15 February 2021 Passengers arriving at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 are escorted by security personal to buses. From today, people arriving from 33 « red list » countries, including South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, must isolate in hotels rooms for 10 days at their own expense. The policy was announced late last month in response to the emergence of new variants of the novel coronavirus that are more resistant to existing vaccines. Getty UK news in pictures 14 February 2021 People play ice hockey on frozen flooded fields near Ely in Cambridgeshire PA UK news in pictures 13 February 2021 Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, accompanied by Sarah Rose (left), MD of the Northumbria healthcare PPE manufacturing hub in Seaton Delaval PA UK news in pictures 12 February 2021 Lanterns hang across the street to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox, in Chinatown, central London, during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PA UK news in pictures 11 February 2021 European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic at London’s St Pancras Station after arriving in the UK ahead of talks with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove on the Northern Ireland protocol. PA UK news in pictures 10 February 2021 A frozen road sign and hedgerow are covered in icicles, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Shenley, Hertfordshire Reuters UK news in pictures 9 Februrary 2021 People walk up Gardner street in Glasgow as snow blankets the city AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 8 February 2021 Drifting snow covers a car in Harwood, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 7 February 2021 People walk through the snow in Knole Park in Sevenoaks Getty UK news in pictures 6 February 2021 A boy sledges at Moulin Moor near Pitlochry, as storm Darcy approaches, in Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 5 February 2021 Research centre assistant Layla Hillsden with a rare copy of the 1647 Beaumont and Fletcher folio, an anthology of plays by John Fletcher and William Beaumont, from the personal library of King Charles II that has recently been acquired by Special Collections at the University of Leeds PA UK news in pictures 4 February 2021 Al Goodridge, from Newtonmore, uses an axe to create a channel in the ice for his wife Alice to swim in in Loch Insh, in the Cairngorms National Park PA UK news in pictures 3 February 2021 A mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore, by artist Robert Newbiggin, adorns a wall in Southport. The WWII veteran raised nearly £33 million for NHS charities ahead of his 100th birthday last year by walking laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. He was admitted to Bedford Hospital this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19 and died yesterday with his family present Getty UK news in pictures 2 February 2021 Police officers remove an environmental activist protesting against the HS2 high speed rail line, from the roof of the HS2 office in central London on February 2, 2021. – Designed to run to the former industrial powerhouse Birmingham and then Manchester and Leeds, HS2 was supposed to follow on from London’s southern Eurostar connection with Paris AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 1 February 2021 Christine Barry lifts her son Oran, two, up to kiss a statue of St Brigid as they visit St Brigid’s holy well in Co Kildare to mark St Brigid’s Day which is seen by many in Ireland as the first day of Spring PA UK news in pictures 31 January 2021 People walk a dog in Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield, West Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 30 January 2021 Firefighters inspect the charred remains of a block at Napier Barracks after police have said a fire was started deliberately in Folkestone, England. Napier Barracks, part of the disused Somerset House Sir John Moore Army Barracks, has been used since last summer to house Asylum Seekers arriving from France to the South Coast. It has been reported that 120 of the 400 people being housed there have caught Coronavirus and a visiting doctor had described the living conditions as “inhumane” Getty UK news in pictures 29 January 2021 Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community take part in Friday prayers at the Baitus Subhan Mosque in Croydon, England. For nearly the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic, and its resulting limits on public gatherings, have forced religious communities to find new ways to observe prayers, with many events being marked at home. Mosques as well as other places of religious worship remain open, though numbers have been limited to help maintain social distancing Getty UK news in pictures 28 January 2021 Artwork depicting animals, created by Raymond and Leonard is displayed in the window of a house in Acton, London, to launch The Great Big Art Exhibition, the nation’s largest ever exhibition, an initiative by Firstsite PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2021 Fishing boats, some abandoned, lie in the waters of the River Wyre at Fleetwood in Lancashire PA UK news in pictures 26 January 2021 A group of friends use a sheet to sledge in the snow-covered Lickey Hills Country Park, Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 25 January 2021 A cyclist watches the sun rise from Primrose Hill PA UK news in pictures 24 Janaury 2021 People go sledging in the snow on Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath Getty UK news in pictures 23 January 2021 Denise Munday (left) and Ruth Richards (right) check on Ruth’s rescued ex-battery hens, in flood water at her home near Naburn Lock in York following heavy rain during Storm Christoph PA UK news in pictures 22 January 2021 The clean up as floodwater begins to recede from the town of Northwich, Cheshire, in the aftermath of Storm Christoph Getty UK news in pictures 21 January 2021 Members of the Emergency services work to evacuate Care Home residents after they became stranded by flood water, in Northwich, northwest England as Storm Christoph brings heavy rains and flooding across England AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 20 January 2021 Flooding underneath the A46 at Six Hills Lane in Leicestershire, as Storm Christoph is set to bring widespread flooding, gales and snow to parts of the UK PA UK news in pictures 19 January 2021 A surfer rides a wave in the sea off of Boscombe beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 18 January 2021 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside a room where technicians are manufacturing the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine at Oxford Biomedica, in Oxford Reuters UK news in pictures 17 January 2021 People on the sea front in Brighton during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2021 Cubicles erected inside Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire, for people to receive an injection of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2021 Vehicles negotiate a flooded road in Mountsorrel, Leciestershire, with a large swathe of England covered by 30 flood warnings by lunchtime Friday PA UK news in pictures 14 January 2021 NHS workers from hospitals across the capital during a socially distanced protest outside Downing Street, London, timed to coincide with the weekly clap for heroes PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2021 A public health notice to ‘stay home’ at a bus stop in London EPA UK news in pictures 12 January 2021 The sun rises behind Scarborough Castle in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 11 January 2021 A healthcare workers fills a syringe with a Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccine centre that has been set up at the Centre for Life in Times Square, Newcastle PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2021 Grey seals on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, where Friends of Horsey Seals, who monitor the coast from Winterton to Horsey, have recorded over 2000 births this season PA UK news in pictures 9 January 2021 An open water swimmer holds up a sheet of ice as she enjoys a socially-distanced dawn swim after breaking the ice on the surface of a lake near Scunthorpe, northern England AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 8 January 2021 Sledgers have fun in the snow surrounding the Angel of the North near Gateshead, Tyne and Wear PA UK news in pictures 7 January 2021 A dog wearing a jacket running in Queen’s Park in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2021 A pedestrian crosses a deserted road in Leeds AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 5 January 2021 Pigeons gather outside the shuttered entrance to a John Lewis department store, closed down due to pandemic restrictions, on an empty Oxford Street in London as Britain enters another national lockdown AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 4 January 2021 Supporters of Julian Assange celebrate after the verdict outside the Old Bailey in London. District judge Vanessa Baraitser denied the extradition of Assange to the United States. He faces charges for hacking computers and violating the country’s Espionage Act. The US has confirmed it will appeal the decision Getty UK news in pictures 3 January 2021 Allenheads in Northumberland, after heavy snowfall overnight PA

The High Court said Mr Hancock had « breached his legal obligation » by not publishing details of the contracts within 30 days of them being signed.

The government has separately been accused of awarding some contracts to firms with links to prominent Conservatives, including former aide Dominic Cummings.

Responding to the judgement last week, a spokesperson for the department of health and social care said the government had been « working tirelessly » to acquire PPE and other equipment needed to defend against Covid-19.

« This has often meant having to award contracts at speed to secure the vital supplies required to protect NHS workers and the public, » the spokesperson said.