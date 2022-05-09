Jennifer Lopez passe du bon temps avec sa fille Emme, 14 ans, le jour de la fête des mères : photos

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Jennifer Lopez passe du bon temps avec sa fille Emme, 14 ans, le jour de la fête des mères : photos

J.Lo a eu une fête des mères si spéciale cette année, déjeunant à Malibu avec sa fille adolescente Emme et sa sœur Leslie Lopez.