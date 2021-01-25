S

unday’s sudden arrival of snow had “Narnia” trending on social media – as families emerged from lockdown into a wonderland of sledding, snowmen and snowball fights. As we head back through the wardrobe into the working week, everything is covered in a thick blanket of obscurity. Boris Johnson’s government faces a blizzard of questions – and no clear answers. Ministers have no idea how long lockdown will last, when schools will re-open, or whether the variant is more deadly. Hopefully they can begin filling in some of the blanks soon.