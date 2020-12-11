Boris Johnson is urging the nation to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, as the prospect of a free-trade agreement with Brussels looks increasingly gloomy.

While the government has issued guidance in certain areas, it remains fairly unclear how the majority of us can best prepare for the impacts that leaving the EU without a trade deal will have on our lives.

So, given what we do know, here are some of the main ways we can expect a no-deal Brexit to affect us.

How will food prices and availability change?

The first time most Britons will likely experience the material impacts of Brexit will be in shops and supermarkets.

Some 45 per cent of the UK’s food is imported, with 26 per cent coming from the EU, making the UK’s supplies vulnerable to border disruption, which the government admits is likely – particularly given some 200 million customs declarations will be required each year.

Read more

In the event of no-deal, tariffs averaging 18 per cent will be imposed on food and drink from the bloc, which – assuming around a quarter of the items in each shopping basket were affected – would see weekly shopping bills of £45 rise by around £2.

Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday

In total, the British Retail Consortium expects the annual hit to supermarkets and their customers from no-deal tariffs to reach £3.1bn.

These import taxes are expected to particularly impact fresh food, such as fruit and vegetables and meats, including 48 per cent on beef mince, 16 per cent on cucumbers, 10 per cent on lettuce and 9 per cent on tomatoes.

Meanwhile, former Tory cabinet minister Damian Green has warned that continental hauliers could opt to “give Britain a miss for the first couple of months” in order to avoid queues, disruption and red tape.

“That could obviously lead to a threat of shortages of parts for manufacturing and even possibly of food and so on,” he said.

What impact would no-deal have on our personal finances?

The UK’s parliamentary fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), has calculated that crashing out of the EU without a deal would cut the UK’s GDP growth by around 2 per cent in 2021, equating to roughly £40bn.

This translates into a loss of £1,500 per household.

In the longer-term, the OBR estimates the damage would hit 6 per cent of GDP over 15 years, equating to around £120bn – or £4,000 per household.

According to The Independent’s economics editor Ben Chu, it’s “impossible to say precisely which households would suffer because this would depend on which sectors people work in and the decisions of future politicians about benefits and taxes.





UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures



UK news in pictures 11 December 2020 People take pictures of a new street artwork entitled ‘Aachoo!!’ by Banksy in Totterdown, Bristol Reuters UK news in pictures 10 December 2020 Wollaton Hall in Nottingham which has been transformed into an enchanted light experience to create Christmas at Wollaton Hall, a unique, socially distanced festive outdoor light installation PA UK news in pictures 9 December 2020 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson adjusts his face mask as he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels Reuters UK news in pictures 8 December 2020 Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 7 December 2020 Amanda McGurk (left) and Cara McCann outside Belfast City Hall after becoming the first couple in Belfast to convert their civil partnership into a marriage. From today same-sex couples across Northern Ireland are able to marry through the official conversion of existing civil partnerships following a change in the law PA UK news in pictures 6 December 2020 Shoppers on Oxford Street in London on the first weekend following the end of the second national lockdown in England PA UK news in pictures 5 December 2020 Swimmers wearing fancy dress take to the water for a charity ‘fancy dress chilly dip’ swim in the sea at Leasowe Bay, northwest England. The event was held to raise money for the Age UK charity and involved participants from an open water swimming club AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 4 December 2020 The sun sets behind the Palace of Westminster, the home of the Houses of Parliament in central London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 3 December 2020 The finishing touches are put to a 40ft Christmas Tree at Somerset House in London PA UK news in pictures 2 December 2020 A swimmer takes to the water at Serpentine Swimming Club after the second national lockdown ends in England. A strengthened tiered system of restrictions has been introduced PA UK news in pictures 1 December 2020 Artic Fox, Flo, investigates a stocking of treats in her enclosure as part of a Christmas enrichment programme at the wildlife conservation charity Wildwood Trust in Herne Bay, Kent PA UK news in pictures 30 November 2020 A man carrying a Christmas tree walks past a mural depicting a Saltire design in Leith, Edinburgh on St Andrew’s Day PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Leander Dendoncker warms up before the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, London PA UK news in pictures 28 November 2020 Police officers wearing a protective face coverings speak with a protester during an anti-lockdown protest against government restrictions designed to control or mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, on Regents Street in London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 27 November 2020 Protesters from Peta animal rights group demonstrates against fox hunting in Westminster PA UK news in pictures 26 November 2020 A billboard displays a Manchester City Council message about the city’s Covid alert level AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 25 November 2020 Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits the Imperial Clinic Research Facility at Hammersmith Hospital in London Getty UK news in pictures 24 November 2020 Freight lorries queueing along the M20 in Kent waiting to access the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone PA UK news in pictures 23 November 2020 A palette of changing colours as the sky lights up before sunrise at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2020 Daniil Medvedev poses with trophy after winning the singles final during day eight of the ATP Finals at The O2 Arena, London PA UK news in pictures 21 November 2020 Members of the public walk through the city centre on the first day of tier four coronavirus restrictions in Stirling, Scotland. Over two million people in the West of Scotland are now living under the country’s toughest level of coronavirus restrictions, following the rules coming into place at 18:00 yesterday seeing the closure of non-essential shops must close, as well as pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms and visitor attractions Getty Images UK news in pictures 20 November 2020 The bronze statues of John and Cecil Moores, founders of the Littlewoods company, in Liverpool, with face masks on them as England continues a four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus PA UK news in pictures 19 November 2020 James Stunt arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London to give evidence in the trial of Justinas Ivaskevicius, 34, who is accused of stealing a 16.18-carat fancy yellow diamond from 38-year-old Stunt’s substantial Belgravia mews PA UK news in pictures 18 November 2020 UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag UK news in pictures 17 November 2020 People gather on the the Comedy Carpet in front of the Blackpool Tower waiting for the funeral cortege of entertainer Bobby Ball to pass on its way to Carleton Crematorium in Blackpool PA UK news in pictures 16 November 2020 Shipping companies and retailers have complained of delays in unloading arriving freight, with one ship told it could wait up to 10 days for a berthing slot Getty UK news in pictures 15 November 2020 Rainbow over Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, where the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is taking place PA UK news in pictures 14 November 2020 Hindu monks set up Diya lamps at the BAPS Neasden Temple, London, on this morning of Diwali BAPS Media UK news in pictures 13 November 2020 Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street Reuters UK news in pictures 12 November 2020 A surfer silhouetted against the waves at Tynemouth, near North Shields PA UK news in pictures 11 November 2020 People walk past the Tommy statue, officially named 1101, on Terrace Green by the seafront in Seaham, County Durham, on the anniversary of Armistice Day. Across the UK people fell silent in remembrance of the nation’s war dead, as the coronavirus pandemic limits public commemorations PA UK news in pictures 10 November 2020 Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings waits to be admitted to 10 Downing Street in London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 9 November 2020 A mural of the president of the United States, Donald Trump which has been painted on the side of Islington Mill arts hub in Salford, Manchester PA UK news in pictures 8 November 2020 Chelsea pensioners watch a Remembrance Sunday service from their windows at the Royal Hospital Chelsea Reuters UK news in pictures 7 November 2020 D-Day veteran Jim Healy, 95, from Manchester who is taking part in the Royal British Legion’s doorstep silence for Remembrance. Jim was a Corporal in the Royal Marines and was coxswain of a landing craft assault on June 6, 1944 and will observe the Two Minutes Silence on Sunday by standing on his doorstep PA UK news in pictures 6 November 2020 The sunrises over woodland in Ashford, Kent PA UK news in pictures 5 November 2020 Two men walk over a nearly deserted Westminster Bridge, in foggy conditions, at the start of a four week national lockdown for England PA UK news in pictures 4 November 2020 Laura Martindale, manager of The Rocket public house in Whiston, pours away spoilt beer that has gone off after the pub was placed into tier three and now faces a four week lockdown ahead of a national lockdown for England PA UK news in pictures 3 November 2020 An oast house surrounded by autumn colours in the morning sunshine near Hawkhurst in Kent PA UK news in pictures 2 November 2020 Large waves crash over the harbour wall in Newhaven, East Sussex, during strong winds PA UK news in pictures 1 November 2020 Shoppers queue outside Ikea in Batley, West Yorkshire, after Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown will come into force in England next week PA UK news in pictures 31 October 2020 Boris Johnson announces new restrictions in No 10 Getty UK news in pictures 30 October 2020 The hallway of the Halloween house of Conor Pilkington (centre), 23, from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, who has gone all out this year with his Halloween display. Conor has spent an extra £5000 to make it extra special due to the covid pandemic PA UK news in pictures 29 October 2020 Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter (centre) joining members of all three armed services, in Waterloo Station, London, to support the Royal British Legions Poppy Appeal by collecting donations and selling poppies on London Poppy Day PA UK news in pictures 28 October 2020 Surfers take to high waves caused by Atlantic swells in Mullaghmore in Co Sligo PA UK news in pictures 27 October 2020 A rare giant Japanese spider crab is moved into the sale room during a preview of the forthcoming Evolution Sale at Summers Place Auctions, Billinghurst, West Sussex PA UK news in pictures Felixstowe Port Congested Amid Brexit Stockpiling And Pandemic Pressures Getty UK news in pictures 26 October 2020 A television crew prepare to do a live transmission opposite the Nave Andromeda, an oil tanker berthed at Southampton docks, southwest England. British soldiers yesterday boarded the tanker and detained seven suspects, the defence ministry said, after the crew were forced to take shelter from stowaways who threatened them AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 25 October 2020 Staff from British Divers Marine Life Rescue and Tynemouth Aquarium release three seal pups at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay. They were rescued after being found abandoned on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 24 October 2020 Edinburgh University students protest against the false promise of ‘hybrid learning’ to new and returning students during the Covid-19 pandemic in Edinburgh, Scotland. The protest was organised to enable the students to show their anger and disappointment to the University of Edinburgh, after the students felt they were misled after they returned to find the vast majority of their lectures and contacts were all online Getty Images

“Yet this is a rough indication of the size of the economic pain that would be borne – in some way – by the average UK household.”

What will happen to house prices and mortgages?

While the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ (RICS) latest survey found some surveyors fear a no-deal Brexit could negatively impact the housing market, it’s difficult to predict whether house prices will fall as a result – particularly given their relative robustness in the face of the economic fallout caused by the pandemic.

In terms of mortgages, The Independent has previously reported that financial markets are currently pricing in the Bank of England cutting interest rates below zero in the coming months to help support the economy.

While negative interest rates probably wouldn’t result in a fall in average mortgage repayments from their current ultra-low levels, it would ensure they didn’t rise – and could help in a small manner to cushion the blow of other economic impacts for some households.

How will no-deal affect employment?

The OBR forecasts that around 300,000 jobs will be lost next year, relative to otherwise, if the UK fails to agree a trade deal – with the losses largely felt in sectors heavily reliant upon EU trade.

With the UK currently exporting some 50 per cent of its manufactured cars to the bloc, no-deal would be particularly severe on the automotive sector, which would be hit with 10 per cent tariffs on car sales.

Read more

Many exporting firms would also face EU tariffs, making those exports less competitive and likely reducing demand for them, with a likely knock-on effect for employees’ wages and job security.

And researchers at the Institute for Fiscal Studies calculate that the economic hit from no-deal is likely to disproportionately affect workers in lower-skilled roles.

“These tend to be older men with skills specific to their occupation who, history suggests, may struggle to find equally well-paid work if their current employment were to disappear,” they note.