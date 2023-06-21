How to make Passive Income in Crypto

Passive income strategies enable individuals to earn profits even during challenging market conditions, such as bear markets. These strategies prove especially beneficial for investors involved in Cosmos (ATOM), Ethereum (ETH) or new cryptocurrencies such as Caged Beasts (BEASTS), as they provide a means to mitigate the impact of market crashes and downturns.

Cosmos: Enabling Passive Income Opportunities

Cosmos serves as a blockchain platform with the primary objective of resolving the issue of blockchain interoperability. By establishing seamless communication and interaction between different blockchains, Cosmos facilitates smooth transactions and exchanges across various decentralised networks. This interoperability paves the way for numerous passive income opportunities.

One such method to generate passive income with Cosmos is through staking. Cosmos employs a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, allowing token holders to contribute to network security without the need for extensive mining. In return, investors can earn rewards for validating transactions and safeguarding the network. The greater the amount of tokens staked, the higher the potential rewards, making it an attractive avenue for passive income seekers.

Ethereum Liquidity Mining

While Ethereum staking remains a popular choice for passive income, it may prove costly for novice investors. The new PoS version of Ethereum necessitates a minimum of 32 ETH (equivalent to over $50,000) to run a full validator node and participate in staking. By staking their ETH, users actively contribute to network security and, in return, receive rewards in the form of ETH or other tokens.

Alternatively, liquidity mining or yield farming offers another means of generating passive income from Ethereum. Users can lend their Ether or other assets to liquidity pools on decentralised exchanges like Yearn.finance, SushiSwap, and Uniswap, thereby earning rewards for their contributions.

Caged Beasts’ Referral Program

Caged Beasts (BEASTS), a new cryptocurrency project, is currently in its pre-launch phase, preparing to unveil its token and features for user engagement. The project’s development is driven by a comprehensive roadmap accompanied by an immersive storyline. As the presale progresses, Caged Beasts will introduce a new baby beast at each stage, which will gradually grow into fully grown adults.

To foster community growth, Caged Beasts has implemented a rewarding referral program. Investors can generate their own unique referral codes, enabling them to earn a 20% reward in BNB/ETH/USDT whenever someone signs up using their code. Additionally, Caged Beasts actively engages with the meme coin community through social media competitions and giveaways. The pre-launch phase of Caged Beasts is scheduled to conclude in the upcoming days.

Caged Beasts is currently in its early stages and preparing to launch an exciting presale event.

