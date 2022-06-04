Hongrie 1 – 0 Angleterre

Notes des joueurs
Hongrie: Gulacsi (6), Lang (6), Atilla Szalai (6), Orban (7), Nego (7), Adam Nagy (6), Adam Szalai (7), Szoboszlai (8), Schafer (6), Zsolt Nagy (7), Sallai (6).
Sous-titres : Kleinheisler (6), Styles, Viola, Vecsei, Adam (n/a).
Angleterre: Pickford (6), Alexander-Arnold (5), Walker (5), Maguire (6), Coady (6), Justin (5), Rice (5), Bellingham (5), Mount (6), Bowen (7 ), Kane (6).
Sous-titres : Saka (6), Stones (6), James (5), Grealish (6), Phillips (6).
Homme du match: Dominik Szoboszlai.