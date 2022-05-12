Hayden Panettiere va reprendre le personnage de “Scream 4” Kirby dans la prochaine suite de “Scream”

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Hayden Panettiere va reprendre le personnage de “Scream 4” Kirby dans la prochaine suite de “Scream”

Hayden Panettiere apparaîtra dans le dernier épisode de “Scream”, dont le tournage commence cette année !