Harry Brook: la convocation aux tests d’Angleterre «un rêve devenu réalité» | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Harry Brook: la convocation aux tests d’Angleterre «un rêve devenu réalité» | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Veuillez utiliser le navigateur Chrome pour un lecteur vidéo plus accessible

Harry Brook des Yorkshire Vikings dit qu’il a hâte de faire ses débuts en test pour l’Angleterre après avoir été appelé pour la série contre la Nouvelle-Zélande.