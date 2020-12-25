SALT LAKE CITY: Matt Haarms avait 15 points pour mener cinq joueurs de Brigham Young à deux chiffres alors que les Cougars battaient Weber State 87-79 mercredi.
Brandon Averette a ajouté 13 points pour les Cougars (9-2). Alex Barcello a marqué 12, Caleb Lohner a marqué 11 et Richard Harward 11. Averette a également récolté sept passes, tandis que Lohner a affiché huit rebonds.
Seikou Sisoho Jawara avait 16 points pour les Wildcats (3-3). Zahir Porter a ajouté 16 points. Dontay Bassett avait 13 points.
___
Pour plus d’informations sur le basket-ball universitaire AP: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball et http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Cela a été généré par Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, en utilisant les données de STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com