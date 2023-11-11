Guerre Israël-Hamas en direct : la Croix-Rouge tire la sonnette d’alarme alors que le principal hôpital de Gaza est confronté à une « situation désespérée » sans électricité | Guerre Israël-Hamas

Le CICR « choqué et consterné » par les informations sur la situation à l’hôpital al-Shifa Le directeur général du Comité international de la Croix-Rouge (CICR), Robert Mardinia déclaré que l’organisation était « choquée et consternée » par les images et les rapports provenant de hôpital al-Shifa à Gaza. Il a déclaré que la « situation insupportablement désespérée » doit cesser maintenant et que les patients et le personnel doivent être protégés. Nous @CICR sommes choqués et consternés par les images et les rapports provenant de l’hôpital Al-Shifa à #Gaza.

La situation insupportablement désespérée dans laquelle se trouvent les patients et le personnel coincés à l’intérieur doit cesser. Maintenant.

Les hôpitaux, les patients, le personnel et les soins de santé doivent être protégés. Période. https://t.co/pdDlR5dsAW – Robert Mardini (@RMardiniICRC) 11 novembre 2023

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/RMardiniICRC/status/1723286402169704625″,”id”:”1723286402169704625″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”88f17222-a328-4eff-ae06-7dcfad3ccc9d”” config=””renderingTarget”:”Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false” Nous @CICR sommes choqués et consternés par les images et les rapports provenant de l’hôpital Al-Shifa à #Gaza.

La situation insupportablement désespérée dans laquelle se trouvent les patients et le personnel coincés à l’intérieur doit cesser. Maintenant.

Les hôpitaux, les patients, le personnel et les soins de santé doivent être protégés. Période. https://t.co/pdDlR5dsAW – Robert Mardini (@RMardiniICRC) 11 novembre 2023 Le porte-parole du ministère de la Santé de Gaza, dirigé par le Hamas, a déclaré plus tôt que les opérations dans le complexe hospitalier d’al-Shifa, le plus grand de l’enclave, avaient été suspendues samedi après une panne de carburant (voir message du 09.06). Le hôpital al-Shifa Le directeur, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, a prévenu que « nous sommes à quelques minutes d’une mort imminente ». Il a déclaré à Al Jazeera que l’hôpital était resté sans électricité, sans Internet, sans eau et sans fournitures médicales.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has said Israeli tanks are 20 meters away from al-Quds hospital in Gaza.

“,”elementId”:”c8ba90c9-f31b-4798-8d7b-fb7fee0e9066″,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“Direct shooting at the hospital, creating a state of extreme panic and fear among 14,000 displaced people,” it posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

“,”elementId”:”d34e3d9d-30e2-4fcf-a43a-232e5b21085c”,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/PalestineRCS/status/1723337562360598937″,”id”:”1723337562360598937″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”a3ce922d-0fa5-47f7-910e-e1f13c65ef91″,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

On Friday, the PRCS said the hospital was at risk of closure due to the depletion of fuel supplies and the “non-arrival of aid”.

“,”elementId”:”cddd54b3-27a4-4c3c-aacd-2e2ef2bf08ca”],”attributes”:”pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false,”blockCreatedOn”:1699711061000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”08.57 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1699711955000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “09.12 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1699711955000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”09.12 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”09.12″,”title”:”Des chars israéliens sont à 20 mètres de l’hôpital d’Al-Quds, déclare le Croissant-Rouge palestinien “,”contributeurs”:[],”primaryDateLine”: “Samedi 11 novembre 2023, 10 h 06 EST”, “secondaryDateLine”: “Première publication le samedi 11 novembre 2023, 01 h 16 HNE”, “id”: “654f5a2a8f08c3ba45a51215”, “elements”:[“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani , has said his country is making efforts in mediation to secure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and that he hopes a humanitarian truce would be reached in the strip soon, Reuters reported. He was speaking during a joint Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza being held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh . Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi , are among those reportedly in attendance.



The director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Robert Mardini , has said the organisation is “shocked and appalled” by the images and reports emerging from al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. He said the “unbearably desperate situation” must stop now and that patients and staff must be protected.



The spokesperson for the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said that operations in al-Shifa hospital complex were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel.



The al-Shifa hospital director, Muhammad Abu Salmiya , warned “we are minutes away from imminent death” with patients dying “by the minute”. He told Al Jazeera that the hospital had been left without power, internet and water and medical supplies.



The aid agency Doctors Without Borders quoted a surgeon in the agency’s series of tweets expressing concern at the “catastrophic situation” inside the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City amid intensifying strikes. “Over the last few hours, the attacks against al-Shifa hospital have dramatically intensified. Our staff at the hospital have reported a catastrophic situation inside just few hours ago,” the aid agency posted to X.



“,”elementId”:”fb041623-a63e-4ecf-823c-23d741b47bfd”],”attributes”:”pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:false,”summary”:true,”blockCreatedOn”:1699699242000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.40 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1699708304000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “08.11 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1699707172000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.52 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.52″,”title”:”Résumé de la journée jusqu’à présent…”,”contributeurs”:[],”primaryDateLine”: “Samedi 11 novembre 2023, 10 h 06 EST”, “secondaryDateLine”: “Première publication le samedi 11 novembre 2023, 01 h 16 HNE”, “id”: “654f76f48f08f02e9fecad1c”, “elements”:[“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has said his country is making efforts in mediation to secure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and that he hopes a humanitarian truce would be reached in the strip soon, Reuters reports.

“,”elementId”:”5fb2a0e9-5760-4d6a-836d-bc0e9c816a57″,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“The international community failed to bear its legal and ethical responsibilities,” he said during the joint Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

“,”elementId”:”6ecbae4b-93f9-4a7d-b391-7304edcbcf25″,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“For how long will the international community treat Israel as if it is above international laws?” he asked.

“,”elementId”:”ec91b4f3-900e-4bff-ba2e-75675b13e98b”],”attributes”:”pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false,”blockCreatedOn”:1699706612000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.43 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1699708159000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “08.09 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1699706845000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.47 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.47″,”title”:”L’émir du Qatar déclare que son pays fait des efforts de médiation pour libérer les otages à Gaza” ,”contributeurs”:[],”primaryDateLine”: “Samedi 11 novembre 2023, 10 h 06 EST”, “secondaryDateLine”: “Première publication le samedi 11 novembre 2023, 01 h 16 HNE”, {“id”: “654f5d358f08c3ba45a51224”, “elements”:[“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Robert Mardini, has said the organisation is “shocked and appalled” by the images and reports emerging from al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

“,”elementId”:”e260464a-4962-41ed-bc31-a5f14e18704f”,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He said the “unbearably desperate situation” must stop now and that patients and staff must be protected.

“,”elementId”:”dd323d4f-6fff-43fd-a032-7cc243aad892″,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/RMardiniICRC/status/1723286402169704625″,”id”:”1723286402169704625″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”fe9f2de7-a8a0-454b-baa0-3c436a27e147″,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The spokesperson for the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said earlier that operations in al-Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the enclave, were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel (see post at 09.06).

“,”elementId”:”cd42929b-f189-4d2c-992d-0637fa6d1406″,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The al-Shifa hospital director, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, has warned “we are minutes away from imminent death”. He told Al Jazeera that the hospital had been left without power, internet and water and medical supplies.

“,”elementId”:”e26e5f4b-345c-40e7-a12b-ca1008740917″],”attributes”:”pinned”:true,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false,”blockCreatedOn”:1699700021000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”05.53 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1699700705000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”: “06.05 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1699700706000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”06.05 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”06.05″,”title”:”Le CICR est “choqué et consterné” par les informations faisant état de la situation à l’hôpital al-Shifa”, “contributeurs”:[],”primaryDateLine”: “Samedi 11 novembre 2023 10.06 EST”, “secondaryDateLine”: “Première publication le samedi 11 novembre 2023 01.16…