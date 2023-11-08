Guerre Israël-Hamas en direct : Israël prolonge d’une heure le fonctionnement du « couloir d’évacuation » à Gaza | Guerre Israël-Hamas

Israël prolonge d’une heure le fonctionnement du « couloir d’évacuation » à Gaza L’armée israélienne a déclaré aujourd’hui qu’elle prolongeait les heures d’ouverture personnes au nord de la bande de Gaza pour évacuer vers le sud. Dans un message publié sur les réseaux sociaux en langue arabe par un porte-parole de Tsahal, il a déclaré : Ô habitants de Gaza, en réponse à votre grande réponse depuis le matin, nous avons décidé de prolonger d’une heure supplémentaire le fonctionnement du couloir de sécurité sur la route Salah al-Din pour le mouvement des habitants vers le sud de Wadi Gaza ! Pour votre sécurité, rejoignez les milliers de personnes qui se sont dirigées vers la région sud de Wadi Gaza depuis les heures du matin, alors profitez de l’occasion jusqu’à trois heures de l’après-midi pour vous protéger ainsi que les membres de vos familles. Le couloir devait être fermé à 14h00, heure locale, mais sera désormais ouvert jusqu’à 15h00. Auparavant, le porte-parole de l’armée israélienne Daniel Hagari a publié une vidéo qui, selon Tsahal, montre des Palestiniens se déplaçant en masse du nord vers le sud. À 10h00, il est temps de se rendre à l’hôtel. עה זו את דרכם לדרום הרצועה, מדרום לנחל עזה, דרך כביש צלאח אלדין. pic.twitter.com/JZeq3HyUaL – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) 8 novembre 2023 “,”url”:”https://twitter.com/IDFSpokesperson/status/1722210724624359512″,”id”:”1722210724624359512″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false, “source”: “Twitter”, “elementId”: “f5a88257-8626-4410-9336-8cfc44ae211c”” config=””renderingTarget”: “Web”, “darkModeAvailable”: false” À 10h00, il est temps de se rendre à l’hôtel. עה זו את דרכם לדרום הרצועה, מדרום לנחל עזה, דרך כביש צלאח אלדין. pic.twitter.com/JZeq3HyUaL – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) 8 novembre 2023 Le bureau des Nations Unies pour la coordination des affaires humanitaires a déclaré qu’environ 15 000 personnes ont fui mardi, contre 5 000 lundi et 2 000 dimanche, suggérant que le nombre de personnes tentant d’évacuer a augmenté alors que le nord de Gaza continue d’être bombardé et que les troupes israéliennes y effectuer des opérations au sol. Une vue de Palestiniens fuyant la ville de Gaza vers le sud de Gaza, le 8 novembre. Photographie : Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images Eylon Lévyun porte-parole du gouvernement israélien, a déclaré mercredi à Sky News au Royaume-Uni qu’il ne restait que 100 000 civils dans le nord de Gaza, sur une population de 1,1 million d’habitants. Le ministère de la Santé de la bande de Gaza, dirigé par le Hamas, a déclaré que le nombre de personnes tuées à Gaza par les actions militaires israéliennes depuis le début de la guerre le 7 octobre s’élevait à 10 569. Israël a continué de frapper des villes du sud, notamment Rafah et Khan Younis, malgré l’ordre aux habitants de Gaza d’y évacuer. Le Palestinien Mohammed Hamdan, qui a perdu 35 membres de sa famille sur trois générations dans une frappe aérienne israélienne, se tient dans les décombres de sa maison à Khan Younis, l’une des zones vers lesquelles Israël a ordonné à ses habitants d’évacuer. Photographie : Mohammed Salem/Reuters Mis à jour à 07h39 HNE

Israel’s military has said it is extending the hours today that it will allow people in the north of the Gaza Strip to evacuate to the south.

In a message posted to social media in the Arabic language by an IDF spokesperson, it said:

n O residents of Gaza, in response to your great response since the morning hours, we have decided to extend the operation of the safe corridor on the Salah al-Din Road for the movement of residents to the south of Wadi Gaza by an additional hour! For your safety, join the large thousands who headed to the southern Wadi Gaza area since the morning hours, so seize the opportunity until three o’clock in the afternoon to protect yourselves and members of your families. n

The corridor was due to be closed at 2pm, local time, but will now be open until 3pm.

Earlier, the Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari posted a video which the IDF claims shows Palestinians moving en masse from the north to the south.

החל מהשעה 10:00 אלפי תושבים מצפון הרצועה נענו לקריאות צה״ל ועושים בשעה זו את דרכם לדרום הרצועה, מדרום לנחל עזה, דרך כביש צלאח אלדין. pic.twitter.com/JZeq3HyUaL — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) November 8, 2023

The UN office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs has said that about 15,000 people fled on Tuesday, compared to 5,000 on Monday and 2,000 on Sunday, suggesting the number of people attempting to evacuate has been increasing as northern Gaza continues to be bombarded and Israeli troops carry out ground operations there.

","elementId":"8ccb927f-d1f2-4924-aa45-916ee24deee4″,