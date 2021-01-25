Pep Guardiola says managers need time if they are to succeed – following Frank Lampard’s sacking by Chelsea.

Lampard was dismissed today after 18 months in charge, with Chelsea down in ninth place after losing five of their last eight Premier League games.

Manchester City boss Guardiola said he respected Chelsea’s decision, but stressed the need for clubs to give managers more time, rather than ditch them at the first sign of trouble.

“All the managers – you have to win,” said Guardiola.

“People talk about projects and ideas, but they don’t exist – you have to win or you’ll be sacked.

“I respect the decision by Chelsea, but hopefully I can see Frank soon, take him to a restaurant to see him again when lockdown is over.

“All the managers need time, but I’m not judging the decision from Chelsea. I respect the decision, it has to be that way.

“We just try to win as much as possible and when it doesn’t happen, if you don’t have the sporting director, board, CEO in the same line and you don’t meet the target, every manager needs time to do what you believe.