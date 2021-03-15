Pop wunderkind Billie Eilish won record of the year for the second time in a row while Taylor Swift and Beyoncé both made history at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Swift became the first female singer to win album of the year three times – taking this year’s honor with « Folklore » – and Beyoncé set a new record for most wins by a female artist and most wins by a singer, male or female, at the ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah of « The Daily Show. » But it was Eilish who took the night’s biggest prize, following up 2020’s record of the year win for « Bad Guy » with a victory this year for « Everything I Wanted. »

Eilish, though, just wanted to give the honor to Megan Thee Stallion for « Savage, » the Houston rapper’s collaboration with Beyoncé. « This is really embarrassing for me … you deserve this, » Eilish told Megan Thee Stallion. « You had a year that was untoppable. You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful. You are so talented. You deserve everything in the world. »

Megan Thee Stallion still had a great night, becoming the first female rapper to win the prestigious best new artist honor since Lauryn Hill in 1999. « Savage » won best rap song and best rap performance, and Beyoncé also took best R&B performance for « Black Parade » and best music video for « Brown Skin Girl. » With 28 Grammy wins in all, Beyoncé broke a mark set by Alison Krauss.

« Brown Skin Girl » also featured Beyonce’s 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, making her the second-youngest person to win a Grammy. « I’m so proud of you and I’m so proud to be your mommy, » Beyonce said.

British singer Dua Lipa’s « Future Nostalgia » was named best pop vocal album. H.E.R. won song of the year for « I Can’t Breathe, » Miranda Lambert’s « Wildcard » was named best country album, and Harry Styles wore a lavender feather boa to accept his pop solo performance award for « Watermelon Sugar. »

Check out all the Grammy winners below (in bold) from the pre-show and the televised main event.

Record of the year

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

WINNER: “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Album of the year

“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” — Black Pumas

“Everyday Life” — Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3” — Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III” — Haim

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone

WINNER: “Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Best R&B performance

“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

WINNER: “Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“All I Need” — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard

“See Me” — Emily King

Best pop vocal album

“Changes” — Justin Bieber

“Chromatica” — Lady Gaga

WINNER: “Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

“Fine Line” — Harry Styles

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Best rap song

“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

WINNER: “Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Song of the year

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim « Kaydence » Krysiuk and Rickie « Caso » Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

WINNER: “I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best pop solo performance

“Yummy” — Justin Bieber

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

WINNER: “Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Best country album

“Lady Like” — Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record” — Brandy Clark

WINNER: “Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert

“Nightfall” — Little Big Town

“Never Will” — Ashley McBryde

Best new artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Best pop duo/group performance

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

WINNER: “Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best country solo performance

“Stick That In Your Country Song” — Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark

WINNER: “When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

Best country duo/group performance

“All Night” — Brothers Osborne

WINNER: “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Ocean” — Lady A

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

“Some People Do” — Old Dominion

Best country song

“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

WINNER: “Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best rock album

“A Hero’s Death” — Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka” — Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury” — Sturgill Simpson

WINNER: “The New Abnormal” — The Strokes

Best alternative music album

WINNER: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace” — Beck

“Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Jaime” — Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush” — Tame Impala

Best rock performance

WINNER: “Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — Haim

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best metal performance

WINNER: “Bum-Rush” — Body Count

“Underneath” — Code Orange

“The In-between” — In This Moment

“Bloodmoney” — Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live” — Power Trip

Best rock song

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

WINNER: “Stay High” — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best rap performance

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

WINNER: “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best rap album

“Black Habits” — D Smoke

“Alfredo” — Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist

“A Written Testimony” — Jay Electronica

WINNER: “King’s Disease” — Nas

“The Allegory” — Royce Da 5’9″

Best R&B album

“Happy 2 Be Here” — Ant Clemons

“Take Time” — Giveon

“To Feel Love/d” — Luke James

WINNER: “Bigger Love” — John Legend

“All Rise” — Gregory Porter

Best traditional R&B performance

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

WINNER: “Anything for You” — Ledisi

“Distance” — Yebba

Best R&B song

WINNER: “Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim « Kaydence » Krysiuk and Rickie « Caso » Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacy Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch and Vincent Van den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best Latin pop or urban album

WINNER: “YHLQMDLG” — Bad Bunny

“Por Primera Vez” — Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos” — Kany García

“Pausa” — Ricky Martin

“3:33” — Debi Nova

Best Latin rock or alternative album

“Aura” — Bajofondo

“Monstruo” — Cami

“Sobrevolando” — Cultura Profética

WINNER: “La Conquista del Espacio” — Fito Paez

“Miss Colombia” — Lido Pimienta

Best American roots performance

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Deep In Love” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll be Gone” — Norah Jones and Mavis Staples

WINNER: “I Remember Everything” — John Prine

Best American roots song

“Cabin” — Laura Rogers and Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull and Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

WINNER: “I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

“Man Without a Soul” — Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Best song written for visual media

“Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats” — Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Carried Me With You” from “Onward” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & AURORA)

WINNER: “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Stand Up” from “Harriet” — Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music”

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Frozen 2”

WINNER: “Jojo Rabbit”

Best comedy album

WINNER: “Black Mitzvah” — Tiffany Haddish

“I Love Everything” — Patton Oswalt

“The Pale Tourist” — Jim Gaffigan

“Paper Tiger” — Bill Burr

“23 Hours to Kill” — Jerry Seinfeld

Best musical theater album

“Amélie” — Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy and Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race and Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer and lyricist (original London cast)

“American Utopia on Broadway” — David Byrne, principal soloist; David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer and lyricist) (original cast)

WINNER: “Jagged Little Pill” — Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten and Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen and Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard and Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (original Broadway cast)

“Little Shop of Horrors” — Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff and Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken and Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (the new off-Broadway cast)

“The Prince of Egypt” — Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime and Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum and Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist (original cast)

“Soft Power” — Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis and Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer and lyricist (original cast)

Best spoken word album

“Acid for the Children: A Memoir” — Flea

“Alex Trebek – The Answer Is …” — Ken Jennings

WINNER: “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” — Rachel Maddow

“Catch and Kill” — Ronan Farrow

“Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White)” — Meryl Streep (and full cast)

