GP de Monaco: Lewis Hamilton déplore les “montagnes russes les plus cahoteuses” de Mercedes alors que Charles Leclerc prend le contrôle

Lewis Hamilton dit que le circuit de Monaco est le plus cahoteux qu’il ait jamais connu alors qu’il se débattait lors des essais en Mercedes.

Un Lewis Hamilton frustré a décrit le circuit de Monaco comme le “tour de montagnes russes le plus cahoteux” et dit qu’il a déjà de faibles attentes pour le week-end de renom de la F1 après un départ troublant dans la Mercedes.

Alors que Mercedes est entrée dans le week-end du GP de Monaco avec un nouvel élan en 2022 après une meilleure performance en Espagne, Hamilton a terminé bien en 12e fin vendredi et a souffert toute la journée avec des rebonds.

Le rebond n’était pas le même que celui avec lequel les Mercedes “marsouineuses” ont lutté tout au long de la saison, mais plus à voir avec la piste de Monaco elle-même. Le résultat final, cependant, était tout aussi angoissant car Hamilton et George Russell, qui ont terminé sixième en P2, manquaient de rythme et d’équilibre.

“C’est la piste la plus cahoteuse de tous les temps”, a déclaré Hamilton, bien à plus d’une seconde du meneur Charles Leclerc. “Et c’est probablement la piste la plus cahoteuse que j’aie jamais conduite.

“C’est comme… des globes oculaires qui sortent des orbites. C’est la montagne russe la plus cahoteuse de tous les temps.”

Hamilton a souligné que son rebond était “très différent” de ce qu’il avait vécu toute la saison et a déclaré qu’il était pratiquement impossible d’extraire le rythme d’une Mercedes qui avait rencontré les problèmes plus que la plupart.

“Faire un tour est difficile”, a expliqué Hamilton. “Je pense que nous avons fait quelques améliorations au début de cette séance… et quand vous essayez de faire un tour, l’adhérence n’est pas terrible. Mais nous avons du travail à faire du jour au lendemain.

“Comme prévu, je ne pensais pas que nous serions aussi rapides que les Ferrari et les Red Bull, notre bataille est d’essayer de rester à l’écart des McLaren.”

Leclerc a connu un superbe début de week-end à domicile avec un doublé d’entraînement, Ferrari étendant son avantage sur Red Bull lors de la deuxième séance. Lando Norris, quant à lui, a été le meilleur des autres en cinquième position dans la McLaren.

Hamilton a critiqué le circuit de Monaco ainsi que la façon dont les voitures nouvelles pour 2022 y naviguent, déclarant : “Je me souviens de mes premières années ici, une voiture légère et agile qui tournait et c’était tellement mieux.

“Maintenant, nous avons ces voitures super lourdes.”

"Les meilleurs tours de la journée ont été les premiers tours de P1", a ajouté Hamilton. "Nous allons étudier les données et essayer de comprendre comment nous pouvons améliorer les bosses. J'espère vraiment une meilleure journée demain.

“It feels like the cars got the potential to really be up there with the guys but there’s all these things that are hindering us a little bit. But we won’t stop fighting.”

Russell similarly called his Friday “really tricky” despite beating Hamilton and reserved praise for Ferrari, who he was 0.7s off in P2.

“I think we’re seeing Ferrari flourish again,” he said. “We’ve seen how good they’ve been over kerbs, we saw in Imola when they were just smashing over them with relative ease and it’s obviously playing into their hands at the moment.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do overnight. I’m not too sure we can really close that gap.

“We’re not where we want to be. It’s P6, we’ve got a McLaren in front of us. We want to be best of the rest.

“I think that’s going to be a fair result this weekend – in the sense of behind Ferrari and Red Bull – but we need to make sure that we don’t have cheeky little Lando popping it in there too.”

Leclerc: We will have to take risks in qualifying

Despite his team’s advantage over Red Bull, Leclerc said that he will face “higher risks” on Saturday if he wants to stay in front of them.

The Monegasque edged Sergio Perez’s Red Bull in the first session but only his team-mate Carlos Sainz could get near him in P2, with Perez almost 0.4s second back, and world championship leader Verstappen slightly further adrift.

Despite his impressive performance, Leclerc is adamant that more performance will be required on Saturday, and he believes that the drivers – rather than the cars – will be responsible for extracting it.

“It was not great in FP1, a bit better in FP2,” Leclerc said. “But I really think that we need to do another step forward for tomorrow because everyone has got quite a bit of margin on a Friday, and also us drivers, so it’s a bit the unknown for now.

“The initial feeling is good, so hopefully we can do the step that we want to do from today to tomorrow and have a great weekend from that.”

Leclerc is attempting to describe what has come to be known as his ‘Monaco curse’ with the 24-year-old having failed to finish in all three of his home GPs in F1.

Last year he claimed pole, but a crash into the barriers at the end of Q3 saw him sustain damage to the car that would prevent him from starting the race.

Asked where improvement can be found on Saturday, Leclerc said: “Overall mostly driving.

“Driving I took it step by step, for now it’s all going well, but once you put the last step in that’s where the risks are becoming higher, and this we will only do in qualifying tomorrow.”

In contrast, Verstappen was more pleased with the way his car performed in the first session and accepts that improvement will be required if he’s to add to a streak of three successive victories that have seen him leapfrog Leclerc in the title race.

“I think overall we’ve been trying a few things around the aero unit to see how the car was behaving,” Verstappen said. “I think I was a little happier in FP1 than FP2.”

“If you have a little bit of a better balance you can attack a little bit more and then of course your lap time comes out a bit better.

“Clearly compared to Ferrari we have to find a little bit more, now it’s just all about trying to fine tune my balance as well.”

While Verstappen kept his poker face, Perez admitted Red Bull had been taken aback by Ferrari’s advantage in P2.

“We were surprised,” the Mexican said. “We were expecting a bit of a gap but not such a gap. So (there is) plenty of work to do.”