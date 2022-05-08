Gabby Barrett est enceinte du deuxième bébé et publie une vidéo de l’échographie de son “fils”

Félicitations à la superstar de la musique country “American Idol” ! Gabby et son mari Cade Foehner attendent leur deuxième enfant ensemble !