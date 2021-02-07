Like a typical Super Bowl Sunday, chicken wings, pizza and subs will still be in hot demand.

While Americans are still expected to partake in their favorite game-day foods, there will be fewer Super Bowl parties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the National Chicken Council, Americans will eat a record 1.42 billion wings while watching the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is up 2% from last year.

The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin projects that over 20 million pounds of cheese will be consumed by football fans Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is advising people to avoid parties during the pandemic and said big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, are a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread.

Recall alert:Dips and salads recalled by Illinois-based Food Evolution ahead of Super Bowl

‘I’m going to Disney World’:Disney’s annual Super Bowl parade canceled amid COVID-19, but ad still planned

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

This year’s Super Bowl is likely to set new streaming records, with more people watching on their own.

Super Bowl wing deals and freebies

The following deals are available Sunday unless otherwise noted at participating locations. Some require an app and most are while supplies last. Offers can vary by franchise, so check with your closest location before heading out.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar: The chain is giving away 1.6 million free Classic Boneless Wings nationwide Sunday. Get 40 free wings with a delivery or takeout order of $40 or more using the code BIGGAME on the restaurant’s website or mobile app. Applebee’s is waiving the delivery fee on their whole menu Sunday.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Get 25 boneless wings for $19.99 Sunday.

Bonchon: Get the « Big Game Mukbang » with 15 wings, 15 boneless wings and 15 strips at participating locations Sunday. The bundle is $50.95 to $59.95 based on location.

Buffalo Wings & Rings: All orders on Sunday will receive an insulated tote bag, while supplies last. The chain also says it has Party Packs.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: The « Triple Dipper Party Platter » includes Burger Bites, Southwestern Eggrolls and Wings for $39.99 and is available for takeout Sunday along with « to-go margs. »

Hooters: Get the MVP Bundle with 42 wings and your choice of two sides – curly fries, Fried Pickles or tots – for $39.99. Available for dine-in, curbside, takeout and delivery at participating locations only.

It’s Just Wings: Get a 22 boneless wing combo with curly fries and a drink for $18.

Metro Diner: There are several chicken wing specials this weekend, including the Game Day Combo with a combination of 16 bone-in wings and 32 buttermilk marinated boneless wings for $39.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: The chain has several Super Bowl deals through Sunday, some for takeout and others for dine-in. Boneless and bone-in wings are 50 cents each with a minimum order of six when dining in.

The Wing Experience: Through Monday, spend $15 and get an order of fries and a Red Bull for free on the website or Uber Eats.

Wing Zone: Restaurants have a variety of Super Bowl specials through Monday, including 50 Original Wings with up to two flavors for $49 with code 2172.

Buffalo Wild Wings to give free wings if game goes into overtime

If Sunday’s game goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings says it will celebrate by giving free wings to everyone Feb. 22 from 4-7 p.m. local time.

No purchase is necessary to get free boneless or traditional wings, the company said in a news release. The promotion is available for dine-in and takeout only from its sports bars, no mobile or delivery, and there’s a limit of one free order per customer. While supplies last.

Super Bowl deals: Subs, bundles, more

BJ’s Restaurants & Brewhouse: Get a Brewhouse Homegating Pack for $64.95 with one large deep dish pizza; choice of one family-sized chips and dip; choice of two sharable appetizers; and choice of a 64-ounce BJ’s Handcrafted Signature Beer growler or non-alcoholic beverage.

Black Bear Diner: The chain debuted a new « Family Meal To Go » menu ahead of the Super Bowl, which will be permanently available.

Bonefish Grill: Family Bundles that feed up to five people start at $29.90 and include a salad, family-style sides, bread and pesto and cookies.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Family Bundles start at $34.99 and feed up to five and include salad and bread. There also are catering options. Both available for carryout and delivery.

D’Angelo: Get two large sandwiches or rice and grain bowls for $16.99 using code 8763 through Sunday.

Del Taco: Get a free regular-sized Chips & Guac with a Fiesta Pack purchase Sunday.

Firehouse Subs: Rewards members earn triple points Sunday when they order any size Hook & Ladder sub, Italian sub or the new Everything Hook & Ladder sub. Also through Feb. 14, the chain is offering 10% off any half catering platter.

Insomnia Cookies: Get the $25 Commercial Break Snacker Pack with six mini cookies, two classic cookies, two deluxe cookies, two chocolate chip brownies, one pint of ice cream and one dipper cup.

Jack in the Box: This deal is for the day after the Super Bowl, which the chain is calling « Super Jack’D Monday. » Get two for $6 Tiny Tacos on UberEats with a no delivery fee on orders of $20 or more.

O’Charley’s: The chain has several party platters available between $19.99 to $59.99.

Panda Express: Through Sunday, get a Family Meal Deal for $29 with three large entrees and two large sides. Order through the app or website for free delivery.

PDQ: Platters with 25 chicken tenders are buy-one-get-one free through Sunday. To get this deal, you need to call your local restaurant to order.

Pollo Tropical: Through Sunday, the chain has a sandwich deal called the El Super Sandwich for $10 that comes with five croquetas.

PT’s Taverns: The chain is hosting “Beer Game Sunday » with party pack bites, buckets of beer, takeout specials and giveaways Sunday.

Red Lobster: The chain’s Big Game Bundles come with free cans of Pepsi and are available through Sunday.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Locations across California, Arizona and Nevada have a buy-one-get-one free entree deal through Sunday for Rubio’s Rewards members.

Ruby Tuesday: Get 20% off catering for Super Bowl weekend with code GAME20.

Smashburger: Get the Pulled Pork Tailgater Burger for $5 Sunday.

Smokey Bones: Through Sunday, purchase a Family Feast and get a free bag of donuts or purchase a BBQ Party Pack and get two free bags of donuts.

Sonny’s BBQ: The chain has several big game bundles that feed up to 10 people. The smoked wings special, which feeds two to four people, has 25 wings with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce for $24.99.

Subway: Get 15% off any footlong sub through Feb. 24 with promo code 15OFF. There’s also a limited-time discount off tuna footlongs with promo code ITSREAL.

Taco Bell: The fast-food chain’s new $5 « Build Your Own Cravings Box » is available on the Taco Bell app for rewards members. Other digital customers can build their box beginning Feb. 11.

Taco John’s: Get one free side of Queso Blanco and chips for downloading the chain’s app. If you already have the app, the coupon will be in the offers tab.

Twin Peaks: The first 100 guests who arrive for the game Sunday will receive entry onto the square board where a « $25 Man Card » will be awarded each quarter.

Yard House: The Tailgate Takeout Pack with signature chicken nachos, wings (traditional, boneless or Gardein, with choice of sauce) and a choice of two pizzas are $50.

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen: Get a combo feast with two combo bowls, four spring rolls and four boneless wings for $14.99 through Sunday on the Yoshinoya app.

Delivery deals, free Sunday delivery

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Get free delivery on all digital orders of $10 or more Sunday. Also, Chipotle says it will be donating $1 from every delivery order to the National Young Farmers Coalition on Super Bowl Sunday

Chuck E. Cheese: Get free delivery on DoorDash orders Sunday for restaurants that are currently open for dine-in, delivery or carryout.

McAlister’s Deli: Get free delivery through Sunday on all orders $20 or more

McDonald’s: From Sunday through Feb. 14, get free delivery on McDelivery on Uber Eats on orders $20 or more. Taxes and a service fee apply. Also find offers at restaurants through the McDonald’s app.

Moe’s: Get free delivery on orders $10 or more through the Moe’s app or Moes.com through Sunday.

Torchy’s Tacos: Get free delivery on all orders placed on the website through Sunday.

Wendy’s: On Grubhub orders of $15 or more through Sunday, there’s no delivery fee.

White Castle: The chain is offering “The Big Game Delivery Offer” with UberEats. Get $5 off $20 or more orders, but in New York and New Jersey, the offer is valid for orders of $30 or more.

Super Bowl pizza deals

7-Eleven: Get a whole pizza for $1 when you order for delivery through the 7NOW app Sunday. 7Rewards members shopping in-store can get two pizzas for $10 Sunday.

Bertucci’s: Get a Game Day bundle for $49.99, which includes two large pizzas, 24 wings and rolls.

Blaze Pizza: The chain has a variety of to-go options, including a large pepperoni pizza for $9.95 and a “Party of One Bundle” with an 11-inch, one-topping pizza and regular-sized fountain drink for $7.95.

California Pizza Kitchen: The chain is offering a free “Take and Bake” pizza to members of its CPK Rewards loyalty program who spend $15 or more Sunday. To participate, members needed to sign up before Sunday.

Domino’s: With the mix and match special, choose two menu items for $5.99 each. Items include medium two-topping pizzas, Specialty Chicken, eight-piece chicken wings or boneless wings, Stuffed Cheesy Breads, bread twists, sandwiches, pastas, salads or Marbled Cookie Brownie.

Fastrac: Buy a $10 « Super Large » cheese or pepperoni pizza, get the second one free through Sunday. Limit of five free pizzas per order.

Ledo Pizza: The chain will offer its Football Deal with an 18-inch one-topping pizza, an Italian Salad and six jumbo wings for $29.99.

Little Caesars: Get free Crazy Bread with any online or app pizza purchase Sunday and promo code FREECB.

Mellow Mushroom: The chain has two different Super Bowl specials Sunday. The Touchdown Package includes two medium pepperoni or cheese pizzas and 20 oven-baked wings for $39.99 and the Mellow Play Package includes two small pepperoni or cheese pizzas and 10 oven-baked wings for $29.99.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Order any two large pizzas and get $8 off with promo code SCOREBIG.

Papa Gino’s: Get 20% off your entire order with code 8228 through Sunday.

Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings: Through Tuesday, which is National Pizza Day, get a free large cheese pizza with a purchase of $25 or more when you order through the Pasqually’s website and use promo code PIZZADAY. With a $25 or more Pasqually’s DoorDash or GrubHub purchase, get a free large cheese pizza.

Pieology: Get $5 off a $25 purchase with code BIGGAME21 online or in-store Sunday. There’s also “The Big Game Pack” with four custom pizzas, cheesebread and a shareable dessert.

Pizza Hut: The chain’s new Detroit-Style Pizza, available nationwide for a limited time, starts at $10.99 but prices vary by location. Other deals are listed on the website.

Pizza Inn: The chain has three Contactless Buffet To-Go meals that can feed two to six people.

Red Baron Pizza: The frozen pizza brand is giving out free pizzas to 55 families in honor of the 55th Superbowl and National Pizza Day. Through Feb. 12, enter to win by following Red Baron Pizza on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments of the offer.

Krispy Kreme dozen doughnuts deal

This weekend, get two dozen doughnuts for $13 at participating Krispy Kreme locations. There’s a limit of four per customer and one dozen must be « Original Glazed, » the company said.

The offer can be redeemed at stores or online for delivery or pickup. No promo is needed but online orders exclude custom assorted dozens.

Learn more at www.krispykreme.com/offers/gameday2021.

Free coffee Monday at Dunkin’

If you stay up late for the big game, Dunkin’ has you covered with a February freebie for members of its DD Perks rewards program. Every Monday in February is Free Coffee Mondays, and members can get a free medium hot coffee with any purchase at participating locations nationwide.

The free cup of coffee is available to order ahead on the Dunkin’ app or by scanning the loyalty ID QR code before paying.

Extra Charged Coffee, which has 20% more caffeine, is excluded from the deal and there’s a limit of one free coffee per member per Monday.

Contributing: Mike Snider, USA TODAY; Associated Press

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko