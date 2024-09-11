Frankie Muniz incendie la ville dégoûtante de Los Angeles avec une description parfaite en un seul mot

Frankie Muniz has officially defected from disgusting Hollywood. He’s done. Gone. Kaput. Just like that, one of the greatest actors of my childhood – or is it one of the greatest childhood actors? – has told the Hollywood wokes and elites to kiss his ass.

Didn’t think you’d be reading that today, did you? But wait, it gets better!

Frankie Muniz – the ex-Hollywood actor who is now a rising NASCAR racer – is based as hell. That’s right. He’s one of the few actors/actresses of our time with the nuts to call it like it is.

And, for NASCAR driver Frankie, how « it is » is pretty simple when it comes to woke Los Angeles:

It’s a disgusting hellhole, of course! Thanks, Gavin.

I landed in Los Angeles 23 minutes ago and I’m already disgusted by this hell hole, » he tweeted yesterday afternoon.

Frankie Muniz calls out LA

Hilarious. I mean, objectively, it’s the perfect tweet from the perfect/most random person of all time.

Who had Frankie Muniz being based on their 2024 Bingo card? Don’t lie! None of you did! Mainly because Frankie Muniz has been somewhat … irrelevant … for a solid two decades now.

Remember Malcolm in the Middle? He was Malcolm! That was Frankie’s big break. Frankly, it was Bryan Cranston’s, too, until some show called Breaking Bad came along. Ever heard of it?

After that, of course, came Big Fat Liar. That one is my personal favorite. If you’ve never seen it, do yourself a favor and pop it in the VCR tonight since there’s no football on. Franke, Amanda Bynes and Paul Giamatti. The best. What a cast.

Anyway, I feel like Frankie sort of dropped off the map at the turn of the century, and we didn’t hear from him for, like, two decades. Until, of course, he decided to join the ARCA Racing Series – that’s NASCAR’s version of the minors – in an attempt to become a professional racer. True story.

And you know what? He ain’t terrible at it. In his first full-time season last year, Muniz finished with 11 top-10s and a top-five. That’s good. Real good, actually. So good, he finished fourth in the regular season standings.

Combine that with Big Fat Liar, Malcolm in the Middle, and a new hatred of woke LA, and I think I’ve got my new favorite NASCAR driver.

Dale would’ve hated hellhole Los Angeles, and Frankie does, too! My people.