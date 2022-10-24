Football en direct sur Sky Sports – matchs, dates, heures de coup d’envoi | Nouvelles du football

L’ancien manager de Burnley, Sean Dyche, est l’invité du studio pour Football du lundi soir alors que West Ham affronte Bournemouth, en direct Sky Sports Premier League à partir de 19h ; coup d’envoi 20h.
Dyche rejoindra Jamie Carragher et David Jones alors qu’ils discutent de la renaissance de Bournemouth sous la direction de Gary O’Neil et de la réponse positive d’Aston Villa au limogeage de Steven Gerrard.
Également au programme, la victoire de Nottingham Forest sur Liverpool et la transformation d’Eddie Howe à Newcastle après une large victoire à Tottenham dimanche.
FOOTBALL EN DIRECT SUR SKY SPORTS
lundi 24 octobre
West Ham vs Bournemouth – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 20h
mardi 25 octobre
Burnley vs Norwich – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h
mercredi 26 octobre
Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol Rovers – League One, coup d’envoi à 20h
vendredi 28 octobre
Werder Brême vs Hertha Berlin – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 19h30
Birmingham vs QPR – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h
samedi 29 octobre
West Brom vs Sheffield United – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 12h30
Fulham vs Everton – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 17h30
Francfort vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 17h30
Liverpool vs Leeds United – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 19h45
dimanche 30 octobre
Lyon vs FC Fleury – Division 1 Féminine, 10h45 (Sky Sports Mix)
Livingston vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 12h
Union Berlin vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 14h30
Manchester United vs West Ham – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 16h15
Schalke vs Fribourg – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 16h30
Cologne vs Hoffenheim – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 18h30 (Sky Sports YouTube et App)
Arsenal vs West Ham – WSL, coup d’envoi à 18h45
lundi 31 octobre
Plymouth vs Exeter – League One, coup d’envoi à 20h
mardi 1er novembre
Coventry vs Blackburn – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)
Hull vs Middlesbrough – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)
Luton vs Reading – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)
Preston vs Swansea – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)
Bristol City vs Sheffield United – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h
West Brom vs Blackpool – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h (bouton rouge)
mercredi 2 novembre
Birmingham vs Millwall – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)
Burnley vs Rotherham – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)
Cardiff vs Watford – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)
Huddersfield vs Sunderland – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45
Norwich vs QPR – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45
Wigan vs Stoke – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45
vendredi 4 novembre
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Stuttgart – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 19h30
Reading vs Preston – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h
samedi 5 novembre
Sheffield United vs Burnley – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 12h30
Everton vs Leicester – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 17h30
Werder Brême vs Schalke – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 17h30
dimanche 6 novembre
St Johnstone vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 12h
Southampton vs Newcastle – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 14h
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 14h30
Tottenham vs Liverpool – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 16h30
Fribourg vs Cologne – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 16h30
Man Utd vs Chelsea – WSL, coup d’envoi à 18h45
mardi 8 novembre
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 17h30
Bayern Munich vs Werder Brême – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 19h30
Watford vs Reading – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h
mercredi 9 novembre
Cologne vs Bayer Leverkusen – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 17h30
RB Leipzig vs Fribourg – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 19h30
Manchester City vs Chelsea – Troisième tour de la Coupe Carabao, coup d’envoi à 20h
jeudi 10 novembre
Manchester United vs Aston Villa – Troisième tour de la Coupe Carabao, coup d’envoi à 20h
Vendredi 11 novembre
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 19h30
Birmingham vs Sunderland – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h
samedi 12 novembre
St Mirren vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 12h30
Newcastle vs Chelsea – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 17h30
Schalke vs Bayern Munich – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 17h30
Wolves vs Arsenal – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 19h45
dimanche 13 novembre
Burnley vs Blackburn – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 12h
Brighton vs Aston Villa – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 14h
Mayence vs Francfort – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 14h30
Fulham vs Manchester United – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 16h30
Fribourg vs Union Berlin – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 16h30
lundi 14 novembre
Crusaders vs Ballymena Utd – Ligue d’Irlande du Nord, coup d’envoi à 19h45
vendredi 18 novembre
Portsmouth vs Derby – League One, coup d’envoi à 20h
samedi 19 novembre
Exeter vs Ipswich – League One, coup d’envoi à 12h
Everton vs Man City – WSL, coup d’envoi à 15h
Arsenal vs Man Utd – WSL, coup d’envoi à 15h
dimanche 20 novembre
Glentoran vs Cliftonville – Ligue d’Irlande du Nord, coup d’envoi à 12h30
samedi 29 novembre
Everton vs Man City – WSL, coup d’envoi à 15h
Arsenal vs Man Utd – WSL, coup d’envoi à 17h30
samedi 3 décembre
Man Utd vs Aston Villa – WSL, coup d’envoi à 12h30
dimanche 4 décembre
Wycombe vs Portsmouth – League One, coup d’envoi à 12h30
samedi 10 décembre
Blackburn vs Preston – Championnat, 12h
dimanche 11 décembre
QPR vs Burnley – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 13h
Aston Villa vs Arsenal – WSL, coup d’envoi à 16h15
Chelsea vs Reading – WSL, coup d’envoi à 18h45
lundi 12 décembre
Sunderland vs West Brom – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h
jeudi 15 décembre
Rangers vs Hibernian – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 20h
vendredi 16 décembre
Birmingham vs Reading – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h
samedi 17 décembre
Aberdeen vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 12h30
Norwich vs Blackburn – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 17h30
dimanche 18 décembre
Luton vs Millwall – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 12h
lundi 19 décembre
Wigan vs Sheffield United – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h
mardi 20 décembre
Aberdeen vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 20h
vendredi 23 décembre
Ross County vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 19h30
mercredi 28 décembre
Hibernian vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 20h
lundi 2 janvier
Rangers vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 12h30