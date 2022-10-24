Football en direct sur Sky Sports – matchs, dates, heures de coup d’envoi | Nouvelles du football

L’ancien manager de Burnley, Sean Dyche, est l’invité du studio pour Football du lundi soir alors que West Ham affronte Bournemouth, en direct Sky Sports Premier League à partir de 19h ; coup d’envoi 20h.

Dyche rejoindra Jamie Carragher et David Jones alors qu’ils discutent de la renaissance de Bournemouth sous la direction de Gary O’Neil et de la réponse positive d’Aston Villa au limogeage de Steven Gerrard.

Également au programme, la victoire de Nottingham Forest sur Liverpool et la transformation d’Eddie Howe à Newcastle après une large victoire à Tottenham dimanche.

FOOTBALL EN DIRECT SUR SKY SPORTS

lundi 24 octobre

West Ham vs Bournemouth – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 20h

mardi 25 octobre

Burnley vs Norwich – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h

mercredi 26 octobre

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol Rovers – League One, coup d’envoi à 20h

vendredi 28 octobre

Werder Brême vs Hertha Berlin – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 19h30

Birmingham vs QPR – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h

samedi 29 octobre

West Brom vs Sheffield United – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 12h30

Fulham vs Everton – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 17h30

Francfort vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 17h30

Liverpool vs Leeds United – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 19h45

dimanche 30 octobre

Lyon vs FC Fleury – Division 1 Féminine, 10h45 (Sky Sports Mix)

Livingston vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 12h

Union Berlin vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 14h30

Manchester United vs West Ham – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 16h15

Schalke vs Fribourg – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 16h30

Cologne vs Hoffenheim – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 18h30 (Sky Sports YouTube et App)

Arsenal vs West Ham – WSL, coup d’envoi à 18h45

lundi 31 octobre

Plymouth vs Exeter – League One, coup d’envoi à 20h

mardi 1er novembre

Coventry vs Blackburn – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)

Hull vs Middlesbrough – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)

Luton vs Reading – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)

Preston vs Swansea – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)

Bristol City vs Sheffield United – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h

West Brom vs Blackpool – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h (bouton rouge)

mercredi 2 novembre

Birmingham vs Millwall – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)

Burnley vs Rotherham – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)

Cardiff vs Watford – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45 (bouton rouge)

Huddersfield vs Sunderland – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45

Norwich vs QPR – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45

Wigan vs Stoke – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 19h45

vendredi 4 novembre

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Stuttgart – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 19h30

Reading vs Preston – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h

samedi 5 novembre

Sheffield United vs Burnley – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 12h30

Everton vs Leicester – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 17h30

Werder Brême vs Schalke – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 17h30

dimanche 6 novembre

St Johnstone vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 12h

Southampton vs Newcastle – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 14h

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 14h30

Tottenham vs Liverpool – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 16h30

Fribourg vs Cologne – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 16h30

Man Utd vs Chelsea – WSL, coup d’envoi à 18h45

mardi 8 novembre

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 17h30

Bayern Munich vs Werder Brême – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 19h30

Watford vs Reading – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h

mercredi 9 novembre

Cologne vs Bayer Leverkusen – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 17h30

RB Leipzig vs Fribourg – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 19h30

Manchester City vs Chelsea – Troisième tour de la Coupe Carabao, coup d’envoi à 20h

jeudi 10 novembre

Manchester United vs Aston Villa – Troisième tour de la Coupe Carabao, coup d’envoi à 20h

Vendredi 11 novembre

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 19h30

Birmingham vs Sunderland – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h

samedi 12 novembre

St Mirren vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 12h30

Newcastle vs Chelsea – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 17h30

Schalke vs Bayern Munich – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi 17h30

Wolves vs Arsenal – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 19h45

dimanche 13 novembre

Burnley vs Blackburn – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 12h

Brighton vs Aston Villa – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 14h

Mayence vs Francfort – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 14h30

Fulham vs Manchester United – Premier League, coup d’envoi à 16h30

Fribourg vs Union Berlin – Bundesliga, coup d’envoi à 16h30

lundi 14 novembre

Crusaders vs Ballymena Utd – Ligue d’Irlande du Nord, coup d’envoi à 19h45

vendredi 18 novembre

Portsmouth vs Derby – League One, coup d’envoi à 20h

samedi 19 novembre

Exeter vs Ipswich – League One, coup d’envoi à 12h

Everton vs Man City – WSL, coup d’envoi à 15h

Arsenal vs Man Utd – WSL, coup d’envoi à 15h

dimanche 20 novembre

Glentoran vs Cliftonville – Ligue d’Irlande du Nord, coup d’envoi à 12h30

samedi 29 novembre

Everton vs Man City – WSL, coup d’envoi à 15h

Arsenal vs Man Utd – WSL, coup d’envoi à 17h30

samedi 3 décembre

Man Utd vs Aston Villa – WSL, coup d’envoi à 12h30

dimanche 4 décembre

Wycombe vs Portsmouth – League One, coup d’envoi à 12h30

samedi 10 décembre

Blackburn vs Preston – Championnat, 12h

dimanche 11 décembre

QPR vs Burnley – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 13h

Aston Villa vs Arsenal – WSL, coup d’envoi à 16h15

Chelsea vs Reading – WSL, coup d’envoi à 18h45

lundi 12 décembre

Sunderland vs West Brom – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h

jeudi 15 décembre

Rangers vs Hibernian – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 20h

vendredi 16 décembre

Birmingham vs Reading – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h

samedi 17 décembre

Aberdeen vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 12h30

Norwich vs Blackburn – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 17h30

dimanche 18 décembre

Luton vs Millwall – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 12h

lundi 19 décembre

Wigan vs Sheffield United – Championnat, coup d’envoi à 20h

mardi 20 décembre

Aberdeen vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 20h

vendredi 23 décembre

Ross County vs Rangers – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 19h30

mercredi 28 décembre

Hibernian vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 20h

lundi 2 janvier

Rangers vs Celtic – Scottish Premiership, coup d’envoi à 12h30