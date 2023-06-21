Exploring BEASTS, TAMA and BIG best crypto presales of 2023

Both investors and enthusiasts are captivated by the appeal of meme coins, sparking a passionate search for the next revolutionary meme currency in the exciting market of 2023.

The challengers are here: Caged Beasts (BEASTS), Tamadoge (TAMA), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), each of which offers a unique value proposition and a hopeful chance of success. We’ll take a journey into the world of these brand-new meme coins in this article, revealing their distinctive qualities, uses, and prospective effects on the constantly changing cryptocurrency market.

Caged Beasts: A Fusion of Crypto and Entertainment, Igniting an Unparalleled Adventure

As users join the intriguing realm of Caged Beasts (BEASTS), where the worlds of cryptocurrencies and entertainment combine in an unprecedented way, they should get ready to start on a journey like no other. This remarkable journey offers an immersive experience unlike any other by flawlessly fusing cryptocurrency investments, games, and collectables.

The name Caged Beasts is derived from the idea of « Caged Liquidity, » which distinguishes it from rivals. Participants’ security and a regulated environment are of the utmost importance because 75% of the funds raised have been locked up safely until the release date. Since integrity is the main focus of this endeavour, actions speak louder than words.

The truly exciting part is about to begin; the users have the authority to make their own referral code! When they share their code, a whopping 20% of any deposits made by others (in ETH, BNB, or USDT) are immediately paid to their wallet. What’s most exciting is that extra money is essentially free money for their fun, so they can spend it however they like. Spread the word, begin collecting referral bonuses, and take full advantage of this fantastic opportunity.

The creative roadmap that Caged Beasts promises is packed with exhilarating milestones that will leave users in amazement. Join their decentralised ecosystem and immersive universe to take part in the revolution. Don’t let this thrilling opportunity pass you by; be ready to set off on a Caged Beasts journey unlike any other! The potential of this original meme token is soon to be realised.

Chasing the All-Time High: Tamadoge’s Bumpy Road to Success

Tamadoge, a meme coin that was just created in 2023, combines the endearing charm of a Shiba Inu with the playful spirit of a Tamagotchi. Although there was a significant price increase in May of this year, it has not yet been able to surpass the prior year’s all-time high. The long-term price forecast for Tamadoge now favours a pessimistic view.

Despite receiving a lot of attention during the meme coin craze, Tamadoge has some limitations that should be taken into account. The idea has come under fire for possible similarities to pump-and-dump meme businesses, which are legitimate worries. When compared to Caged Beasts, these qualities make Tamadoge susceptible to market volatility and probable declines in investor interest.

Big Eyes Coin’s Tokenized Casino and Value-Enhancing Approach

Big Eyes Coin made a strong start, showing off its incredible potential right away, luring in several investors, and amassing a massive investment that laid the groundwork for its incredible rise.

After making its market debut, Big Eyes Coin plans to open a casino that will act as the hub of its ecosystem and be built around its token, BIG. The casino only uses BIG, ensuring that players only receive payments in the form of tokens and can play games using this virtual money. This tactical move successfully reduces BIG’s volatility while attempting to increase its overall value.

The casino’s use of the BIG token creates an advantage that is similar to the Caged Beast referral scheme because it guarantees a steady stream of tokens into users’ wallets that can be exchanged for money. The Caged Beasts, in contrast, give investors a visual picture of the growth of their investment, whilst Big Eyes Coin chose a different strategy by disclosing multiple price points throughout its development journey.

Unlock Limitless Adventure

Join Caged Beasts (BEASTS) and experience a once-in-a-lifetime journey that combines cryptocurrencies and entertainment. This creative project provides security and integrity with Caged Liquidity as its core. Caged Beasts roars with potential, but Tamadoge struggles to attain its pinnacle. In contrast to the consistent value offered by Caged Beasts, worries regarding market instability are present. Big Eyes Coin aims to create a tokenized casino that will increase value and lower volatility.

Unleash your inner beast with Caged Beasts and be part of the memetic revolution!

