Expliqué: Pourquoi Hideki Matsuyama a été disqualifié du tournoi commémoratif | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Expliqué: Pourquoi Hideki Matsuyama a été disqualifié du tournoi commémoratif | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Veuillez utiliser le navigateur Chrome pour un lecteur vidéo plus accessible

Un officiel du PGA Tour explique pourquoi le champion des Masters 2021 Hideki Matsuyama a été disqualifié du tournoi commémoratif de cette année.