<div><head><meta charset="utf-8"\/><meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1,minimum-scale=1"\/><meta name="theme-color" content="#0098FE"\/><title>Tori Kelly parle de la performance du Kentucky Derby, Justin Bieber collabs<\/title><meta property="og:title" content="Exclusive: Tori Kelly tells us how she's preparing to sing at Saturday's Kentucky Derby"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/user.usatoday.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/user.usatoday.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/content-static.gannett.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/www.gannett-cdn.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/securepubads.g.doubleclick.net"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/securepubads.g.doubleclick.net"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/adservice.google.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/adservice.google.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/tpc.googlesyndication.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/tpc.googlesyndication.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/googleads.g.doubleclick.net"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/s0.2mdn.net"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/partner.googleadservices.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/www.googletagservices.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/www.googletagservices.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/static.adsafeprotected.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/static.adsafeprotected.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/pixel.adsafeprotected.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/pixel.adsafeprotected.com" crossorigin=""\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/c.amazon-adsystem.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="\/\/c.amazon-adsystem.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/js-sec.indexww.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/js-sec.indexww.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/aax.amazon-adsystem.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="\/\/aax.amazon-adsystem.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/fastlane.rubiconproject.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/fastlane.rubiconproject.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/bidder.criteo.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/bidder.criteo.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/colossusssp.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/colossusssp.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/gannett-d.openx.net"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/gannett-d.openx.net"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/hbopenbid.pubmatic.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/hbopenbid.pubmatic.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/ads.pubmatic.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/as-sec.casalemedia.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/as-sec.casalemedia.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/ib.adnxs.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/ib.adnxs.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/adserver.adtechus.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/adserver.adtechus.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/apex.go.sonobi.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/apex.go.sonobi.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/sofia.trustx.org"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/sofia.trustx.org"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/tlx.3lift.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/tlx.3lift.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/e.serverbid.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/e.serverbid.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/confiant-integrations.global.ssl.fastly.net"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/confiant-integrations.global.ssl.fastly.net"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/ads.adaptv.advertising.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/search.spotxchange.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/static.adsafeprotected.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/imasdk.googleapis.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/ads.adaptv.advertising.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/search.spotxchange.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/static.adsafeprotected.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/imasdk.googleapis.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/geolocation.onetrust.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/geolocation.onetrust.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/cdn.taboola.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/cdn.taboola.com"\/><link rel="dns-prefetch" href="\/\/trc.taboola.com"\/><link rel="preconnect" href="https:\/\/trc.taboola.com"\/><link rel="preload" as="fetch" type="application\/json" href="https:\/\/user.usatoday.com\/USAT-GUP\/user\/" crossorigin="use-credentials"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/tangstatic\/js\/pbjsandwich-q1a2z357c67ab5.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="https:\/\/c.amazon-adsystem.com\/aax2\/apstag.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="https:\/\/js-sec.indexww.com\/ht\/p\/184808-89514051626416.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="https:\/\/static.adsafeprotected.com\/iasPET.1.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="https:\/\/securepubads.g.doubleclick.net\/tag\/js\/gpt.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="https:\/\/confiant-integrations.global.ssl.fastly.net\/r5TdgVvkbv-PeaJCKaQfCh5Xsto\/gpt_and_prebid_v3l\/config.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/tangstatic\/js\/main-q1a2z3c9fad7f2.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="https:\/\/geolocation.onetrust.com\/cookieconsentpub\/v1\/geo\/location\/gnt.otgc"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/controls-a427b147.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/share-4cfe2242.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/tealplayer-0be9f6c1.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/teal-comscore-f1701de9.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/teal-gcianalytics-23c0960c.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/teal-hls-aa645eb8.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/teal-parsely-b3e4ce3e.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/encore-c29e248c.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/teal-ima-ac4c537c.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="fetch" href="https:\/\/hlsmedia.gannett-cdn.com\/authoring\/video-renditions\/b567fc35-4765-4f94-81e9-936a21b0becc\/e5d3eb8c-331b-4fcf-8f69-96906e02ee3c\/1080p_30fps,720p_30fps,480p_30fps,master.m3u8?subtitles=7383633002" crossorigin=""\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/vendor\/hls\/hls.0.14.9.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/vendor\/comscore\/streamsense-5.1.1.160316.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="\/gannett-web\/apps\/teal\/dist\/vendor\/ias\/ias-3.5.1.min.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/video\/client.js"\/><link rel="preload" as="script" href="https:\/\/imasdk.googleapis.com\/js\/sdkloader\/ima3.js"\/><meta name="description" content="Tori Kelly speaks exclusively with USA TODAY's Ralphie Aversa about her preparations to perform the national anthem at this year's Kentucky Derby."\/><meta property="og:description" content="Tori Kelly speaks exclusively with USA TODAY's Ralphie Aversa about her preparations to perform the national anthem at this year's Kentucky Derby."\/><meta property="fb:pages" content="13652355666,48958576760,156345381090801,110471702456365,6566864515,137698179626815,315942225236045,927427260614748,183850168300771,1443524575938047,251228454889939,158095147555989,115535341805950,236655713446291,1621466394844549,250325640686,177037772444433,1972936962947967,2047091012096533,535551216797440"\/><meta property="fb:app_id" content="215046668549694"\/><link rel="canonical" href="https:\/\/www.usatoday.com\/videos\/entertainment\/entertainthis\/2021\/04\/26\/tori-kelly-talks-kentucky-derby-performance-justin-bieber-collabs-exclusive-interview\/7383633002\/"\/><meta property="og:url" content="https:\/\/www.usatoday.com\/videos\/entertainment\/entertainthis\/2021\/04\/26\/tori-kelly-talks-kentucky-derby-performance-justin-bieber-collabs-exclusive-interview\/7383633002\/"\/><meta property="og:site_name" content="USA TODAY"\/><meta property="og:image" content="https:\/\/www.gannett-cdn.com\/presto\/2021\/04\/26\/USAT\/53a20abf-b399-4a4b-9e6e-be96de43de8e-ET_20210426_394_TORI_FINAL.jpg?crop=1911,1075,x0,y0&width=1911&height=1075&format=pjpg&auto=webp"\/><meta property="og:image:width" content="1911"\/><meta property="og:image:height" content="1075"\/><meta name="ROBOTS" content="NOODP, NOYDIR, max-image-preview:large"\/><meta name="google" content="notranslate"\/><meta property="og:type" content="video"\/><meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image"\/><meta name="twitter:image" content="https:\/\/www.gannett-cdn.com\/presto\/2021\/04\/26\/USAT\/53a20abf-b399-4a4b-9e6e-be96de43de8e-ET_20210426_394_TORI_FINAL.jpg?crop=1911,1075,x0,y0&width=1600&height=800&format=pjpg&auto=webp"\/><meta name="twitter:site" content="@usatoday"\/><meta name="twitter:creator" content="@usatoday"\/><meta name="twitter:title" content="Exclusive: Tori Kelly tells us how she's preparing to sing at Saturday's Kentucky Derby"\/><meta name="twitter:description" content="Tori Kelly speaks exclusively with USA TODAY's Ralphie Aversa about her preparations to perform the national anthem at this year's Kentucky Derby."\/><\/head><body id="wp_automatic_ReadabilityBody"><svg style="display:none"><symbol id="gnt_svg_external" viewbox="0 0 18 18"><path d="M12.43 5.5H10.5V4H15v4.5h-1.5V6.55l-4.56 4.56-1.06-1.06 4.55-4.55zm1.07 9v-3.75H15V16H3V4h5.25v1.5H4.5v9h9z"\/><\/symbol><symbol id="gnt_svg_video_play" viewbox="0 0 84 84"><circle stroke="#0098FE" stroke-width="4" fill="#303030" cx="40.5" cy="40.5" r="38"\/><path fill="#FFF" d="M56 40.23l-22.5 13.5v-27z"\/><\/symbol><symbol id="gnt_svg_play" viewbox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M21.5 12l-15 9V3z"\/><\/symbol><\/svg><header class="gnt_n" onmousedown="event.stopPropagation()" onmouseup="event.stopPropagation()"><nav class="gnt_n_mn" aria-label="Global navigation">Actualit\u00e9s Sports Entertainment Life Money Tech Travel Opinion<\/nav><\/header><aside aria-label="advertisement" class="gnt_m gnt_x gnt_x__nb" data-x-src="https:\/\/securepubads.g.doubleclick.net\/gampad\/adx?t=position%3Dconsumer_sales-nano_bar&iu=7103%2Fusatoday%2Fconsumer_sales-nano_bar%2Fentertainment&sz=1025x80&cust_params=cst_section%3Dentertainment%26pageType%3Dvideo-asset%26contentid%3D7383633002%26property%3DUSAT%26sitepage%3DUSAT%2Fentertainment%2Fentertainthis%26ssts_section%3Dentertainment%26ssts_subsection%3Dentertainthis%26topic%3Dentertain-this%2Cvideo-syndication-ott-platforms%2Cvideo-syndication-usat%2Coverall-neutral%2Chorse-racing%2Ckentucky-derby%2Ctori-kelly%2Cthe-star-spangled-banner%2Cjustin-bieber" data-x-fc="gnt_x_nbf" data-x-sx="consumer_sales-nano_bar"\/><div class="gnt_cw_w"> <main class="gnt_cw"><div class="gnt_pr"><aside class="gnt_em gnt_em__fp gnt_em_vp__tp" aria-label="Video - Tori Kelly talks Kentucky Derby performance, Justin Bieber collabs"><div class="gnt_sv_hb"><p>Tori Kelly parle exclusivement avec Ralphie Aversa de USA TODAY \u00e0 propos de ses pr\u00e9paratifs pour interpr\u00e9ter l'hymne national au Kentucky Derby de cette ann\u00e9e.<\/p><\/div><p><span class="gnt_sv_by">Amusez \u00e7a!<\/span> <span class="gnt_sv_cr">Entertain This !, USA AUJOURD'HUI<\/span><\/p><\/aside><p>Plus de vid\u00e9os<\/p><\/div><\/main><\/div><footer class="gnt_ft" data-g-r="lazy lazy_p" data-gl-type="method" data-gl-method="shbd"><aside aria-label="advertisement" class="gnt_m gnt_x gnt_x__lbl gnt_x__lb"\/><p>\u00a9 2021 USA TODAY, une division de Gannett Satellite Information Network, LLC.<\/p><\/footer><link rel="preload" as="fetch" type="application\/json" crossorigin="use-credentials" href="\/global-q1a2z35ankYrps1vdiwkdPU0fcltupvJ8.min.json"\/><\/body><\/div>
Laisser un commentaire