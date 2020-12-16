If you’re looking for a fresh start in 2021 – and, frankly, who isn’t? – Netflix kicks the New Year off with resolution-friendly programs designed to help you focus your mind, get rid of clutter and consider ideas for a dream home makeover.

If you can’t attend a traditional New Year’s Eve party due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s just a short wait until the January premiere of « The Netflix Afterparty, » a weekly comedy panel show about « the buzziest shows and films » hosted by David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes.

There’s even the promise of new knowledge, if you’re interested in learning about the « History of Swear Words, » a documentary series hosted by Oscar winner Nicolas Cage.

Popular returning shows are ready to help you turn the page on 2020, too, with new seasons of « Cobra Kai » and « Carmen Sandiego. » And familiar faces, including Naomi Watts, Carey Mulligan and Anthony Mackie are featured in upcoming films.

Take a look at everything that’s coming and going in January (along with a reminder of what became available in December):

Jan. 1: New Year’s resolutions

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee are back to help families achieve their dwelling dreams, ranging from a comfortable cabin to « a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops. »

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix Original) Learn to clear your mind with this animated primer on the benefits and science behind meditation, hosted by Andy Puddicombe, a former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the Headspace meditation app. Each of the eight, 20-minute episodes concentrates on a different mindfulness technique, focusing on such topics as stress, sleep and letting go.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (Netflix Documentary) Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus make the most out of minimalism, explaining how our lives can be better with less.

Monarca: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Past actions haunt the future of the Monarca empire, as the Carranza siblings face a new enemy: their cousin Sofía.

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (Netflix Film) An actor long past his heyday clings to memories of glory until he’s jolted into facing who he’s become.

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me if You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Film) In the third installment of this Norwegian film franchise, Roy, detoured from his wedding plans, accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the famed Nürburgring track in Germany.

Jan. 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix Family) Kitty enthusiast Gabby and sidekick Pandy Paws team up for animated adventures centered on cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words (Netflix Original) Host Nicolas Cage offers an education in expletives in a series that « explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. » The six episodes feature interviews with experts in etymology and pop culture, historians and entertainers, including Nick Offerman and Sarah Silverman, as they delve into the origins of all those wash-your-mouth-out-with-soap words from childhood.

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 (Netflix Original) It’s potential kitchen catastrophe as amateur pastry chefs must surmount « crooked cakes, deflated bakes and hapless takes on Pancho Villa and Einstein » as they compete for a cash prize.

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (Netflix Film) Learn the story of the iconic band “Los ratones paranoicos” through documentary interviews and archival images of members on stage and behind the scenes.

Surviving Death (Netflix Documentary) Based on Leslie Kean’s book, « Surviving Death, » this six-episode project from director and producer Ricki Stern investigates the possibility of an afterlife.

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (Netflix Documentary) Basketball fans and many others will be interested in this look at the background and career of longtime San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker.

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman (Netflix Film) Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf and Ellen Burstyn star in the story of a woman grappling with the emotional fallout from a heartbreaking home birth, isolated from her partner and family by grief.

Jan. 8

Charming (Netflix Film) On the eve of his 21st birthday, a prince must find his soulmate before a spell banishes love from his kingdom. Wilmer Valderrama, Demi Lovato and Sia star in this animated film.

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 (Netflix Anime) In the second part of this fantasy trilogy that began with an orphaned boy fighting his parents’ killers to save a planet, Jack, Victoria and Kirtash have grown, but so have their problems.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 (Netflix Original) After spending years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, Raphael Rowe goes behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

Lupin (Netflix Original) Gentleman thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), inspired by the adventures of fictional character Arsène Lupin, seeks vengeance against a wealthy family he blames for his father’s death.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Netflix Family) A toddler’s boundless curiosity leads to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

Pretend It’s a City (Netflix Documentary) Writer and Gotham expert Fran Lebowitz explores life in New York as a reader, walker and incisive observer of the amazing city.

Stuck Apart (Azizler) (Netflix Film) Aziz, wallowing in mid-life crisis, seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends and rowdy family in this Turkish film.

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

Jan. 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix Documentary) Award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson looks at the toll of the 1980s crack epidemic, with its destructive effects still felt decades later in many cities and the « ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems. »

The Intouchables (2011)

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix Documentary) In 1985, two detectives hunt for a relentless serial killer, a dark blot in the sunny world of L.A.

Jan. 15

Bling Empire (Netflix Original) A group of rich Asian and Asian American friends enjoy parties and shopping sprees in Los Angeles when they’re not running multi-billion dollar businesses and jetting around the world. Their world is one of many secrets.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 (Netflix Family) The popular animated character, voiced by Gina Rodriguez, returns to battle V.I.L.E. in adventures ranging from the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt.

Disenchantment: Part 3 (Netflix Original) Bean (Abbi Jacobson) must harness her princess powers amid concerns about who will rule Dreamland in Matt Groening’s animated comedic fantasy series.

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) (Netflix Film) With her mother away, an 18-year-old raised in a commune leaves to search for her biological father.

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire (Netflix Film) In this futuristic, sci-fi film, a drone pilot (Damson Idris, « Snowfall »), finds himself working for an android officer (Anthony Mackie) in a militarized zone as he searches for a doomsday device.

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Jan. 18

Homefront (2013)

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 (Netflix Family) Wesley, Georgie and Pretzel go on more fun-filled adventures, solving mysteries and learning important life lessons in this animated series.

Jan. 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) (Netflix Original) Two women form a family of sorts after learning their 6-month-old children were mistakenly exchanged at birth.

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft (Netflix Original) Get a look at the gadgets behind some of the greatest stories of espionage and learn about their inventors and the agents who used these tools.

Jan. 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 (Netflix Original) Agents scramble to keep their star clients happy at a Paris talent firm that finds itself in a precarious state.

Jan. 22

Blown Away: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Glass-blowing artists from all over the world compete in 10 challenges.

Busted!: Season 3 (Netflix Original) In this hybrid reality-scripted-variety show, celebrity sleuths try to solve small crimes that may reveal a bigger mystery.

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix Original) This live-action reimagining of an Italian cartoon chronicles the coming-of-age story of five fairies attending a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, wrestling with love, rivalries and monsters along the way.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 (Netflix Family) Teen campers on the run from dinosaurs hope a group of eco-tourists is their ticket to rescue. But things aren’t what they seem.

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) (Netflix Film) Eva worries what her conservative fiance and his family will think when her grandmother decides to marry her best friend, Celia.

The White Tiger (Netflix Film) The driver for a rich Indian family uses his wits to escape from poverty and become a successful entrepreneur.

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original) Three women who work on a radio show find their seemingly happy marriages plagued by surprise twists, turns and troubles.

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go (Netflix Family)

Jan. 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom (Netflix Film) Naomi Watts plays Sam Bloom in this film based on the true story of a young mother whose world is upended by a near-fatal accident that leaves her unable to walk.

Jan. 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix Film)

The Dig (Netflix Film) Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James star in the story of a wealthy widow who hires an archaeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, uncovering history-changing treasure.

Finding ‘Ohana (Netflix Film) Two Brooklyn-raised siblings reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage while searching for long-lost treasure in rural Oahu.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix Documentary) Emmy-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (« The Sentence ») takes viewers inside a Brooklyn youth football program that provides hope and opportunity for young athletes as they face challenges in life.

Jan. 31

Fatima (2020)

Also in January

Cobra Kai: Season 3 (Netflix Original) The popular YouTube Premium spinoff series makes the jump to a much bigger subscription streaming service for Season 3 original episodes, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka back for more in the roles they originated in 1984’s « The Karate Kid. »

50M2 (Netflix Original) A hitman, on the run from his bosses, hides in a vacant tailor shop, taking on the identity of the late owner’s son.

Bonding: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Best friends Tiff and Pete, broke and banned from every dungeon in New York, try rebuild their reputations in the bondage community.

June & Kopi (Netflix Film)

Leaving Jan. 1

Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving Jan. 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving Jan. 4

Mara (2017)

Leaving Jan. 5

The Monster (2016)

Leaving Jan. 7

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Jan. 8

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Leaving Jan. 14

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Leaving Jan. 15

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Leaving Jan. 16

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Jan. 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home

Leaving Jan. 24

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Jan. 26

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Leaving Jan. 29

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Leaving Jan. 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Leaving Jan. 31

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)