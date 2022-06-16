Euros féminins 2022 : à la rencontre des Lionnes

Sarina Wiegman a annoncé sa dernière équipe de 23 joueuses pour l’Euro féminin. Ici, nous dressons le profil de chaque joueuse au fur et à mesure que nous apprenons à connaître les Lionnes qui visent la gloire cet été.