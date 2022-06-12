Est-ce que Berlanga mord Angulo? | Drame au MSG | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar Bazinet
Dans le match entre Berlanga et Angulo, le premier cherche à mordre son adversaire avant de le repousser.