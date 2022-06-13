Erling Haaland: J’ai été fan de Manchetser City toute ma vie | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Erling Haaland: J’ai été fan de Manchetser City toute ma vie | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Veuillez utiliser le navigateur Chrome pour un lecteur vidéo plus accessible

Erling Haaland achève son déménagement à Manchester City et dit qu’il a été fan du club toute sa vie et qu’il s’y sent chez lui. (Crédit : MCTV)