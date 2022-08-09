Actualité culturelle | News 24

Ensemble de finales de softball de section: séries éliminatoires de softball IHSA dans la région – scores / calendrier 2022

Robinette Girardil y a 1 heureDernière mise à jour: août 9, 2022
Un regard sur les équipes de softball de la région du Times en séries éliminatoires – 2022

CLASSE 1A

Régional de Dwight

lundi 16 mai

Match 1: (9) Grant Park 11, (10) St.Anne 3

Jeu 2: (5) Dwight 18, (11) Kankakee Grace Christian Academy 0

mardi 17 mai

Jeu 3 : (2) Serena 17(9) Grant Park 0 (3 auberge)

mercredi 18 mai

Jeu 4 : (3) Forêt/Flanagan-Cornell 8(5) Dwight 5

vendredi 20 mai

Jeu 5 : (3) Forêt/Flanagan-Cornell 12, (2) Serena 3

Région de Newark

lundi 16 mai

Jeu 1 : (7) Earlville 6(8) Ruisseau Indien 4

mardi 17 mai

Jeu 2 : (1) New York 10, (7) Earlville 0 (6 auberge)

jeudi 19 mai

Jeu 3 : (4) Académie Marquette 10(6) Gardner-South Wilmington 0

vendredi 20 mai

Jeu 4 : (1) New York 2, (4) Académie Marquette 1

Sectionnel Dwight

mardi 24 mai

Jeu 1 : Forêt/Flanagan-Cornell 10, Illinois luthérien 3

mercredi 25 mai

Jeu 2 : Newark 13, Walther Christian 3 (6 auberge)

samedi 28 mai

Jeu 3 à 11h00 : Forêt/Flanagan-Cornell contre. Newark

Sectionnel LeRoy

vendredi 27 mai

Match 3 à 15h00 : Macon Meridian contre Heyworth (championnat)

Supersection de l’Université Wesleyan de Bloomington Illinois

lundi 30 mai

Match 1 à 11h00 : Gagnant Dwight Sectionnel contre Gagnant LeRoy Sectionnel

Tournoi final d’État

Site : Complexe sportif Peoria Louisville Slugger

vendredi 3 juin

Match 1 à 10 h 00 : Vainqueur Bloomington Illinois Wesleyan University Supersectional contre Vainqueur Springfield (UIS) Supersectional

Match 2 à 12 h 30 : Gagnant Johnston City Supersectional contre Gagnant Sterling Supersectional

samedi 4 juin

Match 3 à 9h00 : Loser Game 1 contre Loser Game 2 (3e place)

Jeu 4 à 11h30 : Vainqueur Jeu 1 vs Vainqueur Jeu 2 (Championnat)

CLASSE 2A

Régional de Gênes-Kingston

lundi 16 mai

Jeu 1 : (7) Sandwich 3(6) Gênes-Kingston 2

mardi 17 mai

Match 2 : (2) Richmond-Burton 5, (7) Sandwich 2

jeudi 19 mai

Jeu 3: (5) Aurora Rosary 6, (3) Aurora Central Catholic 0

vendredi 20 mai

Match 4 : (2) Richmond-Burton 2, (5) Aurora Rosary 1 (8 inn.)

Régional des chutes de roche

lundi 16 mai

Jeu 1 : (7) Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 14(8) West Carroll 7

mardi 17 mai

Jeu 2 : (1) Rock Falls 10, (7) Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 0 (6 auberge)

mercredi 18 mai

Jeu 3 : (3) Oregon 8, (6) Byron 0

vendredi 20 mai

Jeu 4: (3) Oregon 6, (1) Rock Falls 0

Sectionnel Richmond-Burton

mardi 24 mai

Match 1 : Richmond-Burton 2, Oregon 1

jeudi 26 mai

Jeu 2 : Stillman Valley 6, Marengo 5

vendredi 27 mai

Match 3 à 16h30 : Richmond-Burton contre Stillman Valley

Région centrale de la vallée de l’Illinois

lundi 16 mai

Jeu 1 : (7) El Paso-Gridley 8, (8) Crête de champ 3

mardi 17 mai

Jeu 2 : (2) Tremont 10, (7) El Paso-Gridley 0

Match 3 : (3) Illinois Valley Central 7, (6) Eureka 0

vendredi 20 mai

Match 4 : (2) Tremont 2, (3) Illinois Valley Central 1

Sectionnel Tremont

mardi 24 mai

Jeu 1 : Prophetstown 2, Brimfield 1 (8 auberge)

vendredi 27 mai

Match 2 à 16h30 : Rockridge contre Tremont

samedi 28 mai

Match 3 à 13h00 : Prophetstown vs. Winner Game 2

East Peoria EastSide Center Supersectional

lundi 30 mai

Match 1 à 11h00 : Vainqueur de la section Richmond-Burton contre Vainqueur de la section Tremont

Régional de Manten

lundi 16 mai

Jeu 1: (6) Wilmington 15, (7) Momence 0

Jeu 2 : (8) Peotone 14, (5) Reed-Custer 7

mardi 17 mai

Match 3 : (2) Manteno 11, (6) Wilmington 1

jeudi 19 mai

Jeu 4 : (3) Sénèque 4(8) Péotone 0

vendredi 20 mai

Jeu 5 : (2) Manten 5, (3) Sénèque 4

Sectionnel Herscher

mardi 24 mai

Match 1 : Pontiac 3, Manteno 2 (8 auberge)

mercredi 25 mai

Jeu 2 : Kankakee McNamara 9, Coal City 2

vendredi 27 mai

Match 3 à 16h30 : Pontiac contre Kankakee McNamara

Supersection de l’Université Olivet Nazarene

lundi 30 mai

Match 1 à 11h00 : Vainqueur de la Section Herscher contre Vainqueur de la Section Montini

Tournoi final d’État

Site : Complexe sportif Peoria Louisville Slugger

vendredi 3 juin

Jeu 1 à 15h00: Vainqueur East Peoria EastSide Center Supersectional contre Vainqueur Olivet Nazarene University Supersectional

Match 2 à 17 h 30 : Vainqueur Decatur Millikin University Supersectional contre Vainqueur Johnston City Supersectional

samedi 4 juin

Match 3 à 13h00 : Loser Game 1 contre Loser Game 2 (3e place)

Jeu 4 à 15h30 : Gagnant du Jeu 1 contre Vainqueur du Jeu 2 (Championnat)

CLASSE 3A

Morris Régional

mardi 24 mai

Jeu 1 : (2) Ottawa 7(8) Plano 0

Jeu 2 : (3) Morris 2, (5) Kankakee 1

samedi 28 mai

Match 3 à 10h00 : (2) Ottawa contre (3) Morris

Section de l’Académie catholique de Joliet

mardi 31 mai

Match 1 à 16h30 : Vainqueur Lemont Regional contre Vainqueur Morris Regional

mercredi 1er juin

Match 2 à 16h30 : Vainqueur Marian Regional contre Vainqueur Oak Forest Regional

vendredi 3 juin

Jeu 3 à 16h30 : Gagnant du jeu 1 contre Vainqueur du jeu 2

Geneseo Régional

mardi 24 mai

Match 1 : (1) Metamora 11, (7) Galesburg 1 (5 auberge)

Jeu 2 : (4) Geneseo 3, (5) Filtre 0

vendredi 27 mai

Match 3 à 16h30 : (1) Metamora contre (4) Geneseo

Coupe Washington

mardi 31 mai

Match 1 à 16h30 : Vainqueur Geneseo Regional contre Vainqueur Bloomington Regional

mercredi 1er juin

Match 2 à 18 h 30 : Vainqueur East Peoria Regional contre Vainqueur Dunlap Regional

Vendredi 3 juin

Jeu 3 à 16h30 : Gagnant du jeu 1 contre Vainqueur du jeu 2

East Peoria EastSide Center Supersectional

lundi 6 juin

Match 1 à 16 h 30 : gagnant de la section de la Joliet Catholic Academy contre gagnant de la section de Washington

Tournoi final d’État

Site : Complexe sportif Peoria Louisville Slugger

vendredi 10 juin

Match 1 à 10 h 00 : Vainqueur Kaneland Supersectional contre Gagnant East Peoria EastSide Center Supersectional

Match 2 à 12h30 : Vainqueur Decatur Millikin University Supersectional vs Vainqueur Rosemont Rosemont Stadium 1 Supersectional

samedi 11 juin

Match 3 à 9h00 : Loser Game 1 contre Loser Game 2 (3e place)

Jeu 4 à 11h30 : Vainqueur Jeu 1 vs Vainqueur Jeu 2 (Championnat)

