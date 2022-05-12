Énormes acclamations alors que Villa surprend la foule avec l’annonce de Coutinho lors des récompenses!

Aston Villa a annoncé la signature de Philippe Coutinho avec une surprise lors de la cérémonie de remise des prix de son club.