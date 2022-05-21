En ce jour : Muhammad Ali arrête Henry Cooper à Highbury | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
En ce jour : Muhammad Ali arrête Henry Cooper à Highbury | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Veuillez utiliser le navigateur Chrome pour un lecteur vidéo plus accessible

En 1966, Muhammad Ali a remporté son match revanche avec Henry Cooper après avoir arrêté le poids lourd britannique sur des coupes au sixième tour.