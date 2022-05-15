Ellis Zorro couronné champion des poids lourds de la série BOXXER ! | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Ellis Zorro a remporté la victoire dans la série des poids lourds BOXXER après avoir surclassé Ricky Reeves en finale.

