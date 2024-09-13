Elizabeth Hurley refuse de se laisser intimider pour créer du contenu pour l’automne

What should be on the menu for Alabama fans who want to eat like they’re in Wisconsin this Saturday?

I can’t remember which Alabama fan asked this on Thursday, but we have answers: Brats.

– Otis in Mobile reports:

A friend from Wisconsin gave me this sage advice:

Most people put the brats in beer with a sliced onion and boil them. This is a big no-no.

Boiling gets the brats too hot, the skin breaks and the fat boils out into the beer. Bye Bye Flavor.

Correct method is to put the sliced onion into the beer and then slowly warm it before adding the brats, which should be set out to be at room temperature before putting into the pot.

There should be slight wisp of vapor coming off the beer, just below a simmer while the brats are in there. Generally do this for 15-30 minutes, the brats should puff up a little. Pull out of the beer and let cool a little so the fats start to set. Throw on a hot grill to finish and crisp the outside.

– Jim M. writes:

Hey Joe: It’s Jim M. from Sylvania again. If you’re going to respect Wisconsin, it’s gotta be Brats on the grill. They should be soaked in beer and sliced onions for a while, then grilled and inserted into a proper brat bun. The bun is important because it needs to be big enough to hold up under the stress; a hot dog bun won’t do, but not too big like a hoagie roll. Many grocery stores have special brat buns in their bakery section. Kraut is a great add-on, along with Koops Stone Ground mustard.

You can find all you need on the Johnsonville web site. They are a local Sheboygan, WI company and Sheboygan is a Brat Town. I don’t like our odds v. Alabama, but the Brats will win their game hands down.

Go Badgers!

On Wisconsin!

– SDH says:

Scott from NH here though I did do a stretch in Wisconsin (and also Dayton). Still read the column, though I haven’t written in a while.

Brats: boil in beer (Miller Lite, PBR or OldStyle), then finish on the grill.

Brandy Old Fashioned: an old fashioned with Brandy. It is said that Wisconsin drinks more brandy than the other 49 states combined.

Fried Cheese Curds: here is an easy recipe.

Fish Fry: lake fish and chips. Cheeseheads prefer walleye usually.

– Andy in Texas

Brat ideas for the Wisconsin food party

Affordable dinners for people these-a-day

– Aubrey Wisco writes:

It’s gotta be the old classic, beer brats. Put pan on grill, fill 1/4 way with water, then 1/4 with beer. Slice an onion into 1/2″ sliced and add to water.

Grill brats on open part of grill to mostly done/done with good color and char, then place in pan for holding/serving. Serve with mustard (yellow or brown), onions, and sour kraut. Delicious tailgate food.

– Dave loves Wisconsin food:

Not a native but lived in the Milwaukee Suburbs for four years. The classic game day Wisconsin meal we experienced was brats boiled in beer of your choice on the stovetop along with sauerkraut. Finish on the grill after that.

Pairs nicely with another Wisconsin staple if you have a fryer, Wonton wrapped mozzarella sticks. I would just buy the string cheese and wrap them in the Wonton and deep fry. It’s the best way to cheese stick and I miss restaurants having them now that I’m in the Murder Mitten.

Local drink selection, would be hard to get your hands on Spotted Cow in Bama but you could do a Bloody Mary bar and serve the Bloody’s with « beer chasers », another thing I miss about the Wisconsin food scene.

– Al in Medina emails:

Both my parents are from central Wisconsin though I’ve never lived there.

I was 21 years old before I realized most people typically don’t put noodles in chili.

Growing up we had chili once a month October thru April: always with macaroni in it.

My wife is from Texas. I want beans and macaroni in our chili. My wife wants neither. We put beans in our chili but no macaroni. Marriage is about compromise.

Maybe TV from AL could make a pot of southern-style chili WITH noodles?

Al added:

I just reread Screencaps. Clearly I misread it the first time. I thought TV from AL was traveling with the Tide to Madison and would be tailgating with the locals.

Chili on a crisp mid-September morning in Madison would probably be good. Chili in Birmingham on September 14th?….probably not.

Kinsey:

I have heard enough. I’m going to Costco today after the OutKick 3:30 Zoom call to get me a pack of brats. Then I’m heading over to the grocery store to get a Vidalia onion and probably a 12-pack of beer so I’m ready for football on Saturday. It’s going to be 85 degrees. Sunny. That should be a perfect meal for a patio day.

What’s on Guy G.’s weekly Buffalo Bills menu for the 2024 season?

Guy G. is famous for his lists. I believe this is now at least 2-3 years that he has sent in this list.

– Guy G. in western New York writes:

As a weekly football menu guy, who plans out the NFL season months before the season begins (preparation is key!) I have some suggestions on the Wisconsin football viewing menu.

Beer brats are a must. Cook over charcoal, and finish in a beer bath. Frying up some cheese curd is also a pretty easy, and well received app. Serve with a dip, spicy is usually preferred, and you’ve got a gathering that will be full and happy.

For Bills fans, here is this years menu

Arizona-Seared sirloin nachos

Miami-Grilled Mahi Mahi

Jacksonville-Red Snapper

Baltimore-Crab Cakes

Houston-Brisket

NY Jets-Pastrami

Tennessee-Nashville fried chicken

Seattle-Smoked salmon

Miami-Buffalo Pizza/Wings (home)

Indianapolis-Porterhouse w/shrimp

Kansas City-Ribs

San Francisco-General Tso’s chicken

LA Rams-Fish tacos

Detroit-Lamb/beef gyro

New England-Buffalo Pizza/Wings (home)

NY Jets-Buffalo Pizza/Wings (home)

New England-Smoked clam chowder

Keep the wife happy through the long season that she doesn’t really care about.

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green wants to know if there are any all-inclusive vacation spots you guys recommend that aren’t in Mexico or the Dominican

This Millennial needs a break after going through the rigors of building a 9U travel baseball squad. He’s now the head coach, the guy who has a full-time job keeping natural gas on to homes and businesses across NW Ohio and now he’s a 3rd grade defensive coordinator.

The poor guy just wants a break to lay by the ocean, get loaded on frozen drinks and maybe show off his Ironman swimming techniques in the pool.

Who has a suggestion? I assume he’s not looking to go to the Maldives.

Update: He’s now indicating Millennial Chris B. & Millennial Krista are taking the kids. Yes, I’m trying to talk him out of that idea.

Should Tony Romo’s basketball shorts that double as golf shorts be banned from golf courses?

– Brent V. writes:

Umm.. They do cocaine in the White House now, who’s worried about golf attire.

At what age/point in life do you feel like, or did you feel like, ‘life is fleeting’?

I had the Today Show on one of my four screens this morning just trying to see what’s hot in pop culture when Carson Daly teed up an interview with actor Ryan Reynolds who told Willie Geist that his « life is fleeting » and that he’s 47 and « it’s apparent » that life is fleeting « and fast » and « too fast for the most part. »

Was there a moment in your life when you felt this way? I get the math on this one based on the average age before we die off, but Reynolds talking « life is fleeting » on a BEAUTIFUL FRIDAY with a FULL patio weekend coming up just ruined my energy a little bit.

I thought « life is fleeting » came when you applied for Social Security. Someone help me out here.

Wait, based on this, maybe life is fleeting!

Quitting dipping or switching to ZYNs in 2024

– Dave in Rhode Island has been there:

Maybe a day late, but here’s my story.

I started dipping/chewing tobacco at 13 years old (middle school). At least a can a day up until the summer of 2005 (me now 33 years old), when our daughter (4yo) was diagnosed with a rare malignant abdominal tumor called ganglio-neurblastoma. I told myself I would never touch tobacco again if she would only pull through.

Quit cold turkey that day, and 19+ years later we are both « cured » and doing fine. How’s that for motivation? You can do it, mind over matter.

– Andy in Texas writes:

I smoked cigarettes from 13-33, often 2 packs a day. I am now 72 and quit in 1986 ( 38 years ago ). I have no desire to smoke again, hate vape (too many chemicals), quit pot when I became an adult, and don’t drink often anymore. I don’t care if others do them but often wonder what if I never had smoked or done drugs. I be a lot richer now.

I did hypnosis and walked out that door and never looked back! Cost me $125 and was the best money i ever spent. Had to wash all of my clothes and coats/jackets. Best things in my life — my daughter, quitting smoking and LASIK.

They are addictions. Quit forever and/or do it for your wife and kids.

Are you an idiot if you’re not packing your lunch and making your coffee at home?

The emails are starting to build on this subject that was a hot one this week when Mr. Wonderful Kevin O’Leary lit into Americans who are eating out and buying Starbucks.

– Jay in Melbourne, FL writes:

Rooting for Colts and your Bengals to bounce back this weekend! Both have been horrible in week 1 for too many years.

Regarding buying coffee and lunch theme last few days, I agree to avoid this for both financial and health reasons, like other emailers have done. All through my 23 years in USAF and now years into civilian life career I have packed my own except for rare exceptions.

Don’t have to bring coffee anymore because my company provides free of charge and now we got this Keurig space ship machine that makes fancy things with built in dispensers for creamer and flavors. I attached a pic – just look at this thing ! Touchscreen pick your poison (Americano, cappuccino, latte (regular or flavored), etc.). It’s also plumbed in and comes with subscription for monthly pod deliveries. I think some employees come in on weekends to avoid their Starbucks!

I am blessed with a loving wife who prepares my lunches for me with eye for both enjoyment and health. Man, do I love that woman.

– Chris A. a une histoire à raconter à propos d’un déjeuner à emporter :

Je ne serais pas surpris si vous receviez 5 000 courriels à ce sujet. C’est un phénomène générationnel, tout comme les enfants qui ne veulent pas apprendre à conduire parce que tout leur est livré dans leur petit cocon et que la socialisation se fait sur un écran.

J’apporte mon déjeuner au travail depuis que je travaille. 1) Je n’ai pas le temps de sortir déjeuner parce que je suis trop occupée. 2) Ce qui coûtait autrefois moins de 10 $ coûte maintenant 20 $. 3) Il existe désormais de nombreuses options intéressantes pour apporter son propre déjeuner au travail. Par exemple, les plats surgelés (mon préféré) sont bien meilleurs et coûtent généralement moins de 5 $, et la plupart des lieux de travail disposent d’un réfrigérateur avec congélateur. Le déjeuner n’a pas besoin d’être sophistiqué : un pot de yaourt et une banane vous rassasieront jusqu’au dîner et coûteront moins de 3 $.

Je me souviens avoir travaillé dans un chantier naval quand j’étais plus jeune, et un membre de l’équipage avait apporté une demi-douzaine de crabes bleus Maryand froids, préalablement cuits à la vapeur, pour son déjeuner. Il les a mis au micro-ondes pour les réchauffer et les a tous mangés avant que le sifflet de retour ne retentisse. La salle à manger a empesté les crabes pendant une semaine, mais j’ai certainement admiré la créativité de ce monsieur !

– Keith W. met en perspective la préparation d’un déjeuner :

J’ai passé la majeure partie de ces 10 dernières années à préparer mon déjeuner au travail tous les jours. J’ai estimé que j’avais économisé environ 5 à 10 dollars par jour, 5 jours par semaine, pendant 10 ans, soit facilement plus de 10 000 dollars.

Il y a quelques années, lorsque j’ai fêté mes 40 ans, ma femme a eu l’occasion de m’acheter une Rolex que je voulais vraiment chez un revendeur agréé (j’aime les montres, mais je ne suis pas un passionné de montres), mais j’ai hésité à dépenser cet argent.

Lorsqu’elle m’a convaincu que je le « méritais », que c’était une étape importante de mon anniversaire et quelque chose à transmettre à nos jeunes fils, j’ai justifié l’achat en me disant que tous ces déjeuners que j’avais préparés au fil des années avaient acheté la montre.

J’ai donc commencé à créer un héritage familial pour mes garçons en préparant mon déjeuner.

En parlant de nourriture, Mike T. me rappelle ce distributeur automatique de pizzas qu’il a repéré il y a quelques années.

– Mike T. écrit :

En dehors de Bordeaux, en France, je l’ai vu lors d’une visite dans la célèbre région de la rive gauche de Bordeaux, en France.

Et c’est tout pour cette semaine. Encore une semaine qui s’est écoulée à toute vitesse. Les e-mails ont été formidables cette semaine. Les sujets ont été intéressants et tout semble se dérouler à merveille. Continuez à poser des questions.

Oui, il y a quelques courriels qui se sont accumulés. Je vais les publier. Il y a des questions sur les tondeuses à gazon. Il y a de vieilles voix qui sont revenues dans la boîte de réception – Jess d’AL IS BACK.

Continuons sur cette lancée.

Passez un bon week-end.

