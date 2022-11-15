Eliza Isichei parle de ‘Bachelor In Paradise’, Justin & Rodney : Exclusif – Hollywood Life





Crédit d’image : ABC

Eliza Isichei a été impliqué dans l’un des plus grands triangles amoureux de la saison 8 de Baccalauréat au paradis. Cela s’est terminé avec elle donnant sa rose à Rodney Mathews plus de Justin Glaze, pour larguer Rodney le lendemain et quitter la plage pour poursuivre Justin. À ce moment-là, cependant, il était trop tard et Justin ne voulait pas être son deuxième choix, alors Eliza a quitté la série en tant que femme célibataire.

“J’ai contacté Rodney quand je suis revenu [from filming]”, a déclaré Eliza HollywoodLa Vie EXCLUSIVEMENT. “J’ai tellement de respect pour lui, alors j’ai tendu la main et je me suis excusé pour la façon dont tout s’est passé. Je lui ai dit que ce n’était pas personnel et lui ai dit que j’espérais qu’il allait bien. Ce fut la dernière conversation que nous avons eue, à l’exception de [filming the BIP reunion). The same goes for Justin.”

Needless to say, Paradise was a tough go for Eliza, but she doesn’t look back with regrets. “Overall, it was a lesson,” she admitted. “It was an experience and it was growth for me. I think I handled it the best that I could. lt was definitely so emotional and it was really hard for me. I think I really did my best.”

Eliza was one of five women to come on the show during split week, which was when the original couples were separated into two separate locations of guys and girls. The split happened before the third rose ceremony. Eliza and Rodney formed a connection and he dumped Lace Morris to pursue her. Things were going great until Justin, who had previously been eliminated, returned to the beach with the intention of meeting Eliza.

When Justin asked Eliza on the date, Rodney encouraged her to go in order to explore her options. However, she admittedly wanted him to fight for her and tell her NOT to go, which is when she started questioning their relationship. On the show, she admitted that the rest of the cast’s positive opinions on Rodney were part of what pressured her to choose him over Justin at first, but in the end, her gut said differently.

“I just felt so blindsided [by Rodney]”, nous a dit Eliza. «J’avais l’impression que nous avions commencé si fort et après avoir eu cette conversation, je voulais qu’il se batte un peu pour moi. Pas [tell me] que je ne pouvais pas aller au rendez-vous, mais que je me disais simplement: “Je ne veux pas que tu le fasses”. Je pense que cela nous a un peu fait dérailler. En fin de compte, j’avais des sentiments pour les deux et j’ai juste l’impression d’avoir des sentiments plus forts pour Justin à ce moment-là.