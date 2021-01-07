Electoral counting resumes after police retake Capitol from pro-Trump rioters; woman shot and killed; Twitter locks out Trump

WASHINGTON — The nation’s lawmakers took to their electoral duties late Wednesday amid broken glass and smashed doors in the Capitol, following an historic day of havoc wrought by pro-Trump rioters who breached the building in hope of thwarting Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

At least one of the rioters, an Air Force vet from California who tweeted a day earlier how “nothing will stop us” and “the storm is here,” was shot dead during the uprising.

Lawmakers in both chambers took turns offering somber words Wednesday night reflecting on the day’s maelstrom and urging members to certify the presidential electoral votes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Congress had faced a « failed insurrection. »

Thousands of protesters had gathered at the National Mall Wednesday to protest the election results. At a campaign-style rally about an hour before the protesters broke through police lines at the Capitol, Trump had urged them to go to the building. The rioters headed to Capitol Hill after hearing Trump’s remarks, Washington Police chief Robert J. Contee III said.

