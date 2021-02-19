Dutch minister on thin ice after skate with star breaks COVID-19 rules

The Netherlands » finance minister is on thin ice after speed skating with one of the country’s greatest Olympians.

Wopke Hoekstra sparked anger after posting a photo of himself on Twitter with Sven Kramer, the winner of four Winter Olympics speed skating gold medals. His outing breached the Dutch coronavirus restrictions.

Sport is incredibly nice and also healthy, » Hoekstra tweeted.

« Indoor sports venues are shut, so this was not allowed, » Tamara van Ark, minister for medical care and sport told reporters in The Hague.

Hoekstra quickly admitted he’d made a mistake.

He and the rest of the government resigned last month after thousands of families were wrongly accused of child welfare benefit fraud.

But PM Mark Rutte and his ministers later said they would continue in a caretaker role ahead of parliamentary elections in March.