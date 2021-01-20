WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly used his clemency authority as a political tool rather than an act of mercy, issued a final wave of pardons and commutations on his last night in office, delivering relief for a mix of beneficiaries that included former strategist Stephen Bannon, Republican Party and Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy, and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, found guilty in 2013 of corruption charges.

He granted pardons to 73 people and commuted the sentences of another 70 people, according to a news release from the White House.

Several high-profile figures received pardons, including:

Former Republican House member Rick Renzi of Arizona, convicted in 2013 of extortion, bribery, insurance fraud, money laundering, and racketeering. Renzi left prison in 2017.

Former Rep. Randall “Duke” Cunningham, R-Calif., who was released from prison in 2013 after serving eight years for charges of bribery, fraud, and tax evasion.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., the rapper known as Lil Wayne, who pleaded guilty to possession for a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Broidy, who pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered foreign agent and accepting money from Chinese and Malaysian interests to lobby the Trump administration.

Bannon, who was awaiting trial in Manhattan on federal fraud charges tied to a border wall fundraising effort.

Trump and Bannon have had an up-and-down relationship since the flamboyant adviser left the White House in 2017. At one point, Trump banished Bannon from his inner circle, claiming that he was a source of a critical book about the president, but Bannon still worked as a prominent backer of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

Pardons follow intense lobbying effort; no family members included

For weeks, political allies, defense attorneys and others have staged an intense lobbying campaign, urging Trump to act on behalf of their clients.

The list was released about 1 a.m. Wednesday, with about 11 hours left in Trump’s term.

Soon after, at 1:07 a.m. ET, Trump issued an executive order revoking an ethics rule he authorized in 2017. The move frees former aides from restrictions on lobbying the government.

Trump intervened in the case of rapper Bill Kapri, also known as Kodak Black. The president commuted a 46-month sentence for lying on a background check related to a gun purchase.

Robert Zangrillo, a Miami real estate developer who was part of the recent college entrance scandal, received a full pardon. He was accused of conspiring with a college consultant to bribe officials at the University of Southern California to designate his daughter as a recruit to the crew team.

Paul Erickson, the former boyfriend of Russian operative Maria Butina, also received a pardon. He was sentenced last year to 84 months in prison on charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

Among the white-collar offenders, Trump commuted the sentence of Sholam Weiss, convicted in a $450 million mortgage and insurance fraud scheme. He had been sentenced to 835 years after jumping bail.

Weiss was captured in Austria in 2000. His case was supported by Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and Trump attorney Jay Sekulow. Weiss had been scheduled for release in 2738.

The list is also notable for who isn’t on it: The president himself, his family and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

In the final weeks of his presidency, some had speculated Trump would issue pre-emptive clemency to shield his family and lawyer from future legal vulnerability. Federal authorities have been investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine.

Also not on the list were Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder indicted in 2019 on espionage charges, and Edward Snowden, the fugitive American who leaked secret files revealing vast surveillance operations carried out by the U.S. National Security Agency.

Lawmakers had asked Trump not to pardon Assange and Snowden.

Trump talked to aides about preemptive pardons for Republican lawmakers and others involved in planning the Jan. 6 protests who might face legal problems, an aide said. White House officials talked Trump out of granting pardons connected to the riots.

Trump’s mass-clemency action loomed as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hosted the first national vigil for the more than 400,000 Americans who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last-minute pardons, including disputed ones, are something of a tradition for outgoing presidents.

As he left office in 2001, President Bill Clinton pardoned fugitive financier Marc Rich in a move some analysts tied to financial contributions.

In late 1992, his term soon to expire, President George H.W. Bush pardoned aides involved in the Iran-Contra scandal.

The list of pardons included some who ‘turned their pain into purpose’

While many of Trump’s pardons and commutations went to political allies and high-profile criminals, others were doled out to relatively unknown figures, including some who had backing from justice reform advocates.

Among those was Amy Povah, who received a pardon from Trump after previously having her prison sentence commuted in 2000 by Clinton. Povah, who served nine years of a 24-year sentence in connection with offenses involving Ecstasy, became founder of CAN-Do (Calling for All Non-violent Drug Offenders) Foundation. The pardon record describes her as “a voice for the incarcerated, a champion for criminal justice reform.”

Another woman, Syrita Steib-Martin, also received a full pardon erasing her conviction, at age 19, for using fire during commission of a felony. After serving 10 years, Steib-Martin founded Operation Restoration to help female convicts make the transition out of prison.

A third individual, Lou Hobbs, had his sentence commuted by Trump after serving 24 months of a life term for a nonviolent drug offense.

Louis L. Reed, director of national organizing for Dream Corps, a criminal justice reform group, said he was ecstatic to see Hobbs gain redemption because the two men served time together at a federal penitentiary in New York.

Reed, who also had petitioned for a pardon, said his disappointment in being turned down “pales in comparison to the level of excitement and optimism I have because as one rises we all rise.”

Reed described Hobbs as an inspirational Christian and self-help teacher behind bars. He said Hobbs, as well as Povah and Steib-Martin, have been “models of positivity” and deserve the relief granted by Trump.

“They turned their pain into purpose,” he added.

The 73 pardons and 70 commutations were granted to a cross-section of Americans that included Lavonne Roach, a Lakota Sioux woman who lived through a cycle of abuse and drug addiction that led her to participate in a methamphetamine distribution scheme, according to a summary of her case published by a New York University Law School study that examined clemency candidates who had been passed over in the past.

Roach was sentenced in 1998 to 30 years in federal prison, said the study, which classified her as one of thousands of nonviolent drug offenders worthy of clemency.

In prison, she enrolled in a drug treatment program, completed thousands of hours of educational programs, took business-related courses and completed a two-year paralegal program. Now 56, Roach has a scheduled release date of July 2023.

Another convict, Michael Pelletier, was sentenced to life without parole in 2008 for conspiring to import and distribute marijuana. The NYU study said he used marijuana to cope with the pain and stress of a tractor accident at age 11 that left him paralyzed from the waist down, the study said.

Pelletier, 64, was the only defendant in his case sentenced to life behind bars. He opted to go to trial while they reached plea deals for lesser sentences, the study said.

Now using oil painting as an outlet, Pelletier has been certified by the federal Bureau of Prisons to teach art to other inmates.

Reed, the Dream Corps activist, declined to question whether Trump may have selected some deserving individuals for clemency to dampen the impact of pardons issued to political cronies.

“If he did the right thing for the wrong reasons, that’s something he’ll have to be answerable for at a later date,” Reed said.

Trump’s previous pardons: Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, others

Before the last round of pardons, Trump has granted clemency to more than 90 people during his term in office, including allies and former aides involved in the investigation of Russian election interference during the 2016 election.

That group includes Paul Manafort, a Trump campaign manager in 2016 who was convicted of defrauding banks; George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide who admitted lying to the FBI; and Michael Flynn, a retired Army general who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials.

Trump also commuted the sentence of longtime political adviser Roger Stone just days before he was set to report to prison after he was convicted of lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Among other pardons: Charles Kushner, the father of presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. The elder Kushner has been convicted of preparing false tax returns and witness retaliation.

Pardons have also been granted to two former Republican members of Congress who were early supporters of Trump’s presidential bid: Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., who had pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds; and Chris Collins, R-N.Y., who had pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to commit securities fraud.

In many cases, Trump did not work with the pardons office at the Department of Justice, but took action on his own based on requests by lobbyists to him and his top aides.

Legal analysts said Trump turned the presidential pardon power into a personal project designed to reward friends and political supporters.

Full list of Trump pardons Jan. 20:

Todd Boulanger, full pardon of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud

Abel Holtz, full pardon of impeding a grand jury investigation

Rick Renzi, full pardon to representative from Arizona convicted of extortion, bribery, insurance fraud, money laundering and racketeering

Kenneth Kurson, full pardon of cyberstalking

Casey Urlacher, full pardon of sports betting case

Carl Andrews Boggs, full pardon of two counts to corruption

James E. Johnson, Jr., full pardon to charges of illegal hunting of wildlife birds

Tommaso Buti, full pardon of financial fraud involving his restaurant chain

Glen Moss, full pardon of healthcare fraud

Anthony Levandowski, full pardon of stealing trade secrets from Google

Aviem Sella, full pardon of espionage

Michael Liberty, full pardon of campaign finance violations

Greg Reyes, full pardon of securities fraud

Jeffrey Alan Conway, full pardon of financial reporting fraud

Benedict Olberding, full pardon of bank fraud

Syrita Steib-Martin, full pardon of the use of fire to commit a felony

Eric Wesley Patton, full pardon of making a false statement on a mortgage application

Robert William Cawthon, full pardon of making a false statement on a bank loan application

Hal Knudson Mergler, full pardon of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of LSD

Gary Evan Hendler, full pardon of conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances

John Harold Wall, full pardon of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Steven Samuel Grantham, full pardon of stealing a vehicle

Clarence Olin Freeman, full pardon of operating an illegal whiskey still

Fred Keith Alford, full pardon of a firearm violation

Alex Adjmi, full pardon of financial crime

Elliott Broidy, full pardon of conspiracy to serve as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal

Stephen K. Bannon, full pardon of charges related to fraud stemming from his involvement in a political project

Douglas Jemal, full pardon of fraud

Dr. Scott Harkonen, full pardon of fraud based on a misleading caption in a press release with respect to a treatment for a disease

Johnny D. Phillips, Jr., full pardon of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud

Dr. Mahmoud Reza Banki, full pardon of monetary violations of Iranian sanctions and making false statements

John Nystrom, full pardon of failure to alert authorities to double payments of subcontractors

Gregory Jorgensen, Deborah Jorgensen, Martin Jorgensen, full pardons of knowingly selling misbranded beef

Jessica Frease, full pardon of converting stolen checks and negotiating them through the bank where she worked as a teller

Robert Cannon “Robin” Hayes, full pardon of making a false statement in the course of a Federal investigation

Thomas Kenton “Ken” Ford, full pardon of making material misstatements to Federal mining officials

Jon Harder, full pardon of misusing investment funds during the real estate crisis

Scott Conor Crosby, full pardon of intent to commit a bank robbery

Lynn Barney, full pardon of possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, and having previously distributed a small amount of marijuana

Joshua J. Smith, full pardon of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to distribute

Amy Povah, full pardon of a drug offense

Dr. Frederick Nahas, full pardon of obstructing justice in a health care investigation

David Tamman, full pardon of doctoring financial documents that were the subject of a Federal investigation

Dr. Faustino Bernadett, full pardon of failure to report a hospital kickback scheme of which he became aware

Paul Erickson, full pardon of attempting to develop a backchannel between the NRA and Russian government

Todd Farha, Thaddeus Bereday, William Kale, Paul Behrens, Peter Clay, full pardons false statements to the Florida Medicaid Program

David Rowland, full pardon of removing asbestos in elementary school without proper licensing

Randall “Duke” Cunningham, conditional pardon of accepting bribes while he held public office

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. (Lil Wayne), full pardon of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon

Stephen Odzer, conditional pardon of conspiracy and bank fraud

Steven Benjamin Floyd, full pardon of one count of bank robbery by extortion

Joey Hancock, full pardon of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance

David E. Miller, full pardon of making a false statement to a bank

James Austin Hayes, full pardon of conspiracy to commit insider trading

Drew Brownstein, full pardon of insider trading

Robert Bowker, full pardon of illegally wildlife trafficking 22 snakes owned by Rudy “Cobra King” Komarek to be transported to the Miami Serpentarium

Amir Khan, full pardon of wire fraud

Patrick Lee Swisher, full pardon of tax fraud and making false statements

Robert Sherrill, full pardon of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Dr. Robert S. Corkern, full pardon of Federal program bribery

David Lamar Clanton, full pardon of making false statements and related charges

George Gilmore, full pardon of failure to pay payroll taxes and making false statements

Desiree Perez, full pardon of a conspiracy to distribute narcotics

Robert “Bob” Zangrillo, full pardon of involvement in the “Varsity Blues” investigation, a high-profile college admissions fraud scandal

Hillel Nahmad, full pardon of a sports gambling offense

Brian McSwain, full pardon of a drug crime

John Duncan Fordham, full pardon of health care fraud

William “Ed” Henry, full pardon of aiding and abetting the theft of government property

Full list of Trump commuted sentences Jan. 20: