CUMMINGS ADMITS HE LOOKED INTO OUSTING BORIS JOHNSON AS PRIME MINISTER

Former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings said he looked into replacing Boris Johnson as Prime Minister only weeks after helping him to secure a 80-seat majority at the 2019 election.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Cummings – who was Mr Johnson’s closest aide before resigning last autumn – said: « Before even mid-January we were having meetings in Number 10 saying it’s clear that Carrie (Johnson) wants rid of all of us.

« At that point we were already saying by the summer either we’ll all have gone from here or we’ll be in the process of trying to get rid of him and get someone else in as Prime Minister. »

He added: « (Mr Johnson) doesn’t have a plan, he doesn’t know how to be Prime Minister and we only got him in there because we had to solve a certain problem not because he was the right person to be running the country. »