Diane Keaton, 76 ans, s’extasie sur le fils diacre de Reese Witherspoon, 18 ans : il est « magnifique » : regardez

Diane Keaton a qualifié le fils de 18 ans de Reese Witherspoon, Deacon, de “magnifique” dans l’émission “Ellen” après l’avoir pris pour un jeune Leonardo DiCaprio.