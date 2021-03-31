Avec une nouvelle épidémie atteignant 15 cas mardi, les autorités sanitaires du Queensland ont publié une liste de sites où il pourrait y avoir eu un risque d’exposition au coronavirus.
Les visiteurs des sites suivants aux heures spécifiées doivent s’isoler pendant 14 jours et effectuer une auto-évaluation de recherche des contacts en ligne.
Samedi 20 mars
* Boutique de nouilles Shinobi Ramen, centre commercial Westfield, Carindale, 12h – 14h16
* Brasserie Black Hops, East Brisbane, 12h00 – 14h00
* Green Beacon Brewing Co, Teneriffe, 14h – 15h12
* Eatons Hill Hotel, Eatons Hill, de 15h44 à 17h30
Dimanche 21 mars
* Restaurant italien Mamma, Redcliffe, 12h30 – 15h30
Lundi 22 mars
* PCYC Pine Rivers, Bray Park, de 7h16 à 8h10
Vendredi 26 mars
* FitStop Gym, Morningside, 6h50 – 8h
* Spinnaker Park Cafe, Callemondah, 10h22 – 11h23
* Niche & Co Cafe, Tugun 13h40 – 13h45
* Chimiste Chempro, Tugun, 13 h 55 – 14 h 10
* Auckland House, Gladstone Central, de 19h23 à 21h30
Samedi 27 mars
* Auckland House, Gladstone Central, de 7 h 33 à 8 h 20
* Savour Cafe Merthyr Village, New Farm, 10h30 – 12h10
Les visiteurs des sites suivants doivent être testés immédiatement et mis en quarantaine jusqu’à ce qu’ils obtiennent un résultat négatif:
Vendredi 19 mars
* Little Red Dumpling, Carseldine, 12h10 – 13h16
* Woolworths, Carseldine, de 13 h 10 à 13 h 20
* Aldi, Bald Hills, 17h10 – 17h18
* Super Cheap Auto, Bald Hills, 17h30 – 17h33
Samedi 20 mars
* Westfield Carindale Shopping Center – n’importe quelle partie du centre commercial, Carindale, 12h – 14h16
* Brasserie Black Hops, East Brisbane, 14h00 – 15h00
* Market Organics (magasin uniquement), Newmarket, 14h45 – 15h
* Baskins-Robbins, Everton Park, 21h20 – 21h25
Dimanche 21 mars
* The Standard Market Company, Gasworks Plaza, Newstead, 9h50 – 10h20
* Genki Mart, Alderley, de 10h30 à 10h46
* Liquorland, Dolphins Central Shopping Center, Kippa-Ring, 16h40 – 17h50
Lundi 22 mars
* Bunnings Rothwell, 7h14 – 7h27
* Café Lavenue, Carseldine, de 8 h 51 à 8 h 58
* Zambrero, Aspley, 12h05 – 12h34
* Boulangerie Jacobs, Aspley, 12h40 – 12h48
* Bunnings Stafford, 12h40 – 12h50
* Bunnings Lawnton, 15h15 – 15h30
* Centre commercial Strathpine Plaza, Strathpine, 15h43 – 15h49
Mardi 23 mars
* Redcliffe Train Line – Kippa Ring à Lawnton, 7h00 – 8h00
* Café Lavenue, Carseldine, de 8h à 8h29
* Sushi Train, Carseldine, 12h – 12h45
* Zambrero, Lawnton, 12h51 – 12h55
* Lawnton Fruit Market, Lawnton, de 13 h 57 à 14 h 15
* Ligne de train Redcliffe – Lawnton à Kippa Ring, 14h00 – 15h00
* Nellas Gourmet Tucker, Lawnton, de 15 h 37 à 15 h 47
* Poolwerx Strathpine, Strathpine, 15h15 – 15h27
* Dan Murphy’s, Strathpine, 19h26 – 19h36
Mercredi 24 mars
* Ligne de train Redcliffe – Lawnton à Kippa Ring, 14h30 – 15h30
* Lawnton Country Markets, Lawnton, 14h36 – 14h43
Jeudi 25 mars
* Café Lavenue, Carseldine, de 8h à 8h29
* Boulangerie Gin Gin, Gin Gin, 13h26 – 13h33
* Aldi Stafford, centre commercial Stafford City, Stafford, de 8h30 à 8h45
* Café Lavenue, Carseldine, 12h34 – 13h34
* Clinique respiratoire Nundah, Nundah, 11h15 – 11h40
* Crème glacée Cold Rock, Raby Bay, de 15 h 50 à 16 h
* Woolworths, Cleveland, 16h30 – 16h45
* Miriam Vale Star Roadhouse et Caravan Park, Miriam Vale – 14h35 – 14h45
* Ligne de train Redcliffe – Lawnton à Kippa Ring, 17h45 – 18h45
* BWS – Lawnton Drive, Lawnton, de 18 h 15 à 18 h 30
* Hanwoori Korean BBQ Restaurant, Brisbane City, 18h30 – 19h30
* Parking Wintergarden, Brisbane City, 18h19 – 19h50
* Ceres Pizza Cafe, Strathpine, 19h – 19h58
Vendredi 26 mars
* FitStop Gym, Morningside, 6h50 – 8h
* Nurse Station Cafe, South Brisbane, 10h15-10h30
* Spinnaker Park Cafe, Callemodah, de 10h22 à 11h23
* SPAR Carina Megafresh, Carina, de 11h30 à 11h45
* Coles, Stockland Gladstone, Gladstone Central, 12 h 09 – 12 h 33
* Woolworths, Coorparoo, 12h55 – 13h30
* Chimiste Chempro (personnel uniquement), Tugun, 13 h 55 – 14 h 10
* Ligne de train Redcliffe – Lawnton à Kippa Ring, 14h30 – 15h30
* Woolworths, centre commercial Peninsula Fair, Kippa-Ring, 15h-15h20
* Stockland Gladstone (y compris BWS), Gladstone, 16h46 – 17h
* Byron Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, 19h15 – 20h30
* Auckland House, Gladstone Central, 19h23 – 21h
Samedi 27 mars
* Auckland House, Gladstone Central, de 7 h 33 à 8 h 20
* Savour Cafe Merthyr Village, New Farm, 10h30 – 12h10
* IGA Redcliffe, 12h50 – 12h55
Dimanche 28 mars
* La ferme Byron Bay, Ewingsdale, de 8h à 9h30
Lundi 29 mars
* Toutes les zones du gouvernement local du Grand Brisbane ont été déclarées hotspot. Cela comprend: les zones de conseil de Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands et Moreton.