Des musiciens d’Ottawa, jeunes et moins jeunes, présentent un concert effrayant d’orgue et de piano – Shaw Local

Quatorze interprètes ont donné le ton pour la saison d’Halloween dimanche à l’Open Table United Church of Christ à Ottawa lors du 17e Scary Organ and Piano Concert annuel.

Toccata et Fugue en ré mineur au Scary Organ and Piano Concert Aaron Noble interprète “Toccata et Fugue en ré mineur” à l’orgue de l’église Open Table UCC à Ottawa lors du 17e concert annuel Scary Organ and Piano.

Le concert mettait en vedette Anne Badger, ses collègues et ses étudiants présentant des pièces à l’ambiance effrayante ou mystique.

Ben Kuiper (à gauche), déguisé en Beethoven pour Halloween, interprète “Pumpkin Boogie” au piano dimanche soir lors du Scary Organ and Piano Concert à l’Open Table United Church of Christ à Ottawa. Les étudiants et collègues d’Anne Badger (à droite) ont interprété une musique étrange pour célébrer l’Halloween. (Julie Barichello)

Aaron Noble a dirigé le concert avec l’emblématique « Toccata et Fugue en ré mineur » de Johann Sebastian Bach sur l’orgue à tuyaux de l’église.

Parmi les autres performances, citons Juliette Strow jouant «Happy Hot Cross Buns» au piano; Annaliese Strow jouant “Midnigh Shadows” au piano; Atley Strow jouant “Colorful Sonatina” au piano; Nico Stewart jouant “This is Halloween” au piano; Sebastian Strow jouant “In the Hall of the Mountain King” au piano; Emily Kazmierczak jouant “The Wild Colts” au piano; Andie Kerestes jouant “Phantom of the Opera” au piano; Allison Scheib jouant “Medieval Fair” au piano; Lewis Kuiper jouant « Ode to Halloween » une version de « Ode to Joy » de Beethoven au piano ; Ben Kuiper jouant “Pumpkin Boogie” au piano; Riker Fesperman jouant « Gnossienne No. 1 » et « The Night Ride » au piano ; Carol Edman jouant “Cantabile” à l’orgue; et Badger jouant “Byzantine Suite” à l’orgue.