Des musiciens d’Ottawa, jeunes et moins jeunes, présentent un concert effrayant d’orgue et de piano – Shaw Local

Quatorze interprètes ont donné le ton pour la saison d’Halloween dimanche à l’Open Table United Church of Christ à Ottawa lors du 17e Scary Organ and Piano Concert annuel.
Le concert mettait en vedette Anne Badger, ses collègues et ses étudiants présentant des pièces à l’ambiance effrayante ou mystique.
Aaron Noble a dirigé le concert avec l’emblématique « Toccata et Fugue en ré mineur » de Johann Sebastian Bach sur l’orgue à tuyaux de l’église.
Parmi les autres performances, citons Juliette Strow jouant «Happy Hot Cross Buns» au piano; Annaliese Strow jouant “Midnigh Shadows” au piano; Atley Strow jouant “Colorful Sonatina” au piano; Nico Stewart jouant “This is Halloween” au piano; Sebastian Strow jouant “In the Hall of the Mountain King” au piano; Emily Kazmierczak jouant “The Wild Colts” au piano; Andie Kerestes jouant “Phantom of the Opera” au piano; Allison Scheib jouant “Medieval Fair” au piano; Lewis Kuiper jouant « Ode to Halloween » une version de « Ode to Joy » de Beethoven au piano ; Ben Kuiper jouant “Pumpkin Boogie” au piano; Riker Fesperman jouant « Gnossienne No. 1 » et « The Night Ride » au piano ; Carol Edman jouant “Cantabile” à l’orgue; et Badger jouant “Byzantine Suite” à l’orgue.