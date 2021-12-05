Des hippopotames au nez morveux testés positifs pour le coronavirus en Belgique, les premiers cas connus chez l’espèce


On ne sait pas comment Imani, 14 ans, et Hermien, 41 ans, ont contracté le virus.

