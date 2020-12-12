CHARLOTTE, Caroline du Nord: Adrian Delph a égalé son record de carrière avec 21 points alors que Appalachian State devançait Charlotte 61-57 vendredi.
Kendall Lewis a récolté 15 points et sept rebonds pour Appalachian State (4-1). Donovan Gregory a ajouté 10 points. James Lewis Jr. avait trois blocs.
Jahmir Young a égalé un sommet en carrière avec 24 points et six rebonds pour les 49ers (1-3). Milos Supica a ajouté 11 points. Jhery Matos a eu huit rebonds.
