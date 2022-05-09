David Beckham s’amuse avec Charles Leclerc au GP de Miami ! | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
David Beckham s’amuse avec Charles Leclerc au GP de Miami ! | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Veuillez utiliser le navigateur Chrome pour un lecteur vidéo plus accessible

Charles Leclerc de Ferrari a montré que son talent sportif ne se limitait pas à la piste en s’amusant avec David Beckham au Grand Prix de Miami !