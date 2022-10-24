Dates, heures pour chaque match de premier tour – Shaw Local

Last Modified
Les éliminatoires de l’IHSA 2022 commencent cette semaine. Consultez les dates et heures de chaque match de premier tour.

Classe 1A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) Richards de Chicago à (1) Lena-Winslow 14h samedi
(9) Comté de Stark à (8) ROWVA 19h vendredi
(13) Aurore chrétienne à (4) Fulton 14h samedi
(12) Luthérien de Rockford à (5) Annawan Wethersfield 13h samedi
(15) Corliss à (2) Académie de l’espoir 19h vendredi
(10) Forreston à (7) Pérou Saint-Bède 14h samedi
(14) Morisson à (3) Marquette d’Ottawa 13h samedi
(11) Dakota à (6) Iroquois Ouest 13h30 samedi
Support sud
(16) Madison à (1) Vue de crête 19h vendredi
(9) Fourchette à sel à (8) Colline Rouge 14h samedi
(13) Comté de Brown à (4) Tuscola 14h samedi
(12) Villa Bosquet à (5) Jacksonville Routt 13h samedi
(15) Double à (2) Camp Point Central 13h samedi
(10) Moweaqua Central A&M à (7) Sesser-Valier 14h samedi
(14) Calhoun à (3) Terrain vierge 14h samedi
(11) Rushville à (6) Cumberland 14h samedi

Classe 2A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) North Lawndale à (1) Maroa-Forsyth 14h samedi
(9) El Paso-Gridley à (8) Farmington 15h samedi
(13) Sterling Newman CC à (4) Crête rocheuse 13h samedi
(12) Centre catholique de Bloomington à (5) Comté de Mercer 14h samedi
(15) Westville à (2) Bismarck-Henning 19h vendredi
(10) Unité de Mendon à (7) Knoxville 13h samedi
(14) chrétien de Chicago à (3) Wilmington 18h samedi
(11) Centre de Clifton à (6) Tri-Vallée 14h samedi
Support sud
(16) Chester à (1) Sainte Thérèse 15h samedi
(9) Athènes à (8) Comté de Carimi-White 14h samedi
(13) Auburn à (4) Pana 19h vendredi
(12) Fairfield à (5) Mac nord 14h samedi
(15) Flore à (2) Ville de Johnston 13h samedi
(10) Arthur à (7) Vandalia 14h samedi
(14) Althoff à (3) Shelbyville 15h samedi
(11) Nashville à (6) Bourgeon rouge 13h samedi

Classe 3A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) Péotone à (1) Princeton 18h vendredi
(9) Orme à (8) Gênes-Kingston 13h samedi
(13) Roi à (4) IC Catholique 19h vendredi
(12) Monmouth à (5) Vallée de Stillman 19h vendredi
(15) Sculpteur à (2) Reed-Custer 14h samedi
(10) Catalyseur-Maria à (7) Durand-Pecatonica 13h samedi
(14) Winnebago à (3) Sénèque 19h vendredi
(11) Lisle à (6) Byron 19h vendredi
Support sud
(16) Paxton à (1) Centre des Prairies 19h vendredi
(9) Roxane à (8) Hillsboro 13h30 samedi
(13) Harrisbourg à (4) Unité Tolono 14h samedi
(12) Monticello à (5) Mont Carmel 14h30 samedi
(15) Olympie à (2) Benon 15h samedi
(10) Robinson à (7) Saint-Joseph Ogden 15h samedi
(14) Carlinville à (3) Williamsville 19h vendredi
(11) Beardsville à (6) Eurêka 19h vendredi

Classe 4A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) Ridgewood à (1) Richmond-Burton 19h vendredi
(9) Chicago Sullivan à (8) Préparation urbaine/Bronzeville 19h15 vendredi
(13) Providence à (4) Académie Wheaton 19h30 vendredi
(12) Phillips à (5) Joliet Catholique 19h vendredi
(15) Johnsburg à (2) Hyde-Park 13h samedi
(10) Dixon à (7) La Rochelle 19h, vendredi
(14) Marengo à (3) Saint François 19h, vendredi
(11) Noble/venu à (6) Parc Evergreen 18h, vendredi
Support sud
(16) Geneséo à (1) Carterville 13h samedi
(9) Wood River-East Alton à (8) Ville charbonnière 14h samedi
(13) Effingham à (4) Rochester 13h samedi
(12) Mont Sion à (5) Centre de Breese 13h samedi
(15) Salle de la vallée du printemps à (2) Griffon du Sacré-Cœur 19h vendredi
(10) Waterloo à (7) Olney East Richland 14h samedi
(14) Quincy Notre-Dame à (3) Macomb 19h samedi
(11) Colombie à (6) Murphysboro 19h vendredi

Classe 5A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) Maison Westing à (1) Sycomore 19h samedi
(9) Carmel à (8) Préparation Noble/Bulls 15h30 samedi
(13) Noble/Pritzker à (4) Bon Samedi midi
(12) Saint-Viateur à (5) Livre sterling 14h samedi
(15) Fenwick à (2) Parc Morgan 17h samedi
(10) ITW Speer à (7) Payon 19h15 samedi
(14) Crête de colline à (3) Rockford Boylan 13h samedi
(11) Nazareth à (6) Glenbard Sud 19h vendredi
Support sud
(16) Ottawa à (1) Mahomet-Seymour 19h vendredi
(9) Jacksonville à (8) Métamora 14h samedi
(13) La Salle-Pérou à (4) Morris 19h vendredi
(12) Centrale à (5) Triade 14h samedi
(15) Dunlap à (2) Hautes Terres 19h vendredi
(10) Marion à (7) Mascoutah 13h30 samedi
(14) Mac Arthur à (3) Péoria 13h samedi
(11) Mont Vernon à (6) Kankakee 15h samedi

Classe 6A

Parenthèse nord Heure Date
(16) Schürz à (1) Wauconda 19h vendredi
(9) Antioche à (8) Niles Notre Dame 19h vendredi
(13) Deerfield à (4) Saint Ignace 19h vendredi
(12) Centre de Grayslake à (5) Belvidere Nord 19h vendredi
(15) Lac Crystal Sud à (2) Crête des Prairies 13h samedi
(10) Riverside-Brookfield à (7) Kaneland 19h vendredi
(14) Senn à (3) Grayslake Nord 19h vendredi
(11) Harlem à (6) Amundsen 14h samedi
Support sud
(16) Île Bleue Eisenhower à (1) Citron 18h30 vendredi
(9) Quincy à (8) Glenwood 19h30 vendredi
(13) Kenwood à (4) Perspectives/Direction 13h samedi
(12) Washington à (5) Brême 19h vendredi
(15) Forêt de chênes à (2) Siméon 19h15 vendredi
(10) Centenaire à (7) Crète-Monée 13h samedi
(14) Danville à (3) Normal Ouest 13h samedi
(11) Oak Lawn Richards à (6) Est de Saint-Louis 15h samedi

Classe 7A

Heure Date
(32) Bosquet de bisons à (1) Mont Carmel 13h samedi
(17) Downers Grove Nord à (16) Parc Lincoln Samedi midi
(25) Bradley Bourbonnais à (8) Collinsville 18h vendredi
(24) Frère Rice à (9) Jacobs 19h vendredi
(29) Maine ouest à (4) Saint-Charles Nord 19h30 vendredi
(20) Domaines Hoffman à (13) Bosquet d’élans 13h samedi
(28) Réavis à (5) Prospect 19h vendredi
(19) Communauté normale à (14) Hononegah 19h vendredi
(31) Argo à (2) Hersey 19h vendredi
(18) Batavie à (15) Guilford 18h30 vendredi
(26) Libertyville à (7) Yorkville 19h vendredi
(23) De Kalb à (10) Moline 19h vendredi
(30) Plainfield Central à (3) Pékin 19h vendredi
(21) Genève à (12) Sainte Rita 19h vendredi
(27) Willowbrook à (6) Wheaton Nord 19h vendredi
(22) Larkin à (11) Lac de Zurich 19h vendredi

Classe 8A

Heure Date
(32) Conant à (1) Lincoln-Way East 18h vendredi
(17) Vallée de Neuqua à (16) Voie 18h vendredi
(25) Stevenson à (8) Warren 19h vendredi
(24) André à (9) Huntly 19h vendredi
(29) Belleville Est à (4) Elgin-Sud 18h vendredi
(20) Bolingbrook à (13) Maine Sud 19h vendredi
(28) Écluse à (5) Glenbard Ouest 13h samedi
(21) Homewood-Flossmoor à (12) Glenbrook Sud 19h30 vendredi
(31) Oswego Est à (2) York 19h vendredi
(18) Mariste à (15) Naperville Nord 19h vendredi
(26) Downers Grove Sud à (7) Palatin 19h vendredi
(23) Minooka à (10) Glenbard Est 19h vendredi
(30) Canton riche à (3) Plainfield Nord 18h vendredi
(19) Centre de Naperville à (14) Lyon 19h vendredi
(27) Plainfield Sud à (6) Loyola 13h samedi
(22) Edwardville à (11) O’Fallon 19h samedi