Dates, heures pour chaque match de premier tour – Shaw Local

Les éliminatoires de l’IHSA 2022 commencent cette semaine. Consultez les dates et heures de chaque match de premier tour.
Classe 1A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) Richards de Chicago
|à
|(1) Lena-Winslow
|14h samedi
|(9) Comté de Stark
|à
|(8) ROWVA
|19h vendredi
|(13) Aurore chrétienne
|à
|(4) Fulton
|14h samedi
|(12) Luthérien de Rockford
|à
|(5) Annawan Wethersfield
|13h samedi
|(15) Corliss
|à
|(2) Académie de l’espoir
|19h vendredi
|(10) Forreston
|à
|(7) Pérou Saint-Bède
|14h samedi
|(14) Morisson
|à
|(3) Marquette d’Ottawa
|13h samedi
|(11) Dakota
|à
|(6) Iroquois Ouest
|13h30 samedi
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Madison
|à
|(1) Vue de crête
|19h vendredi
|(9) Fourchette à sel
|à
|(8) Colline Rouge
|14h samedi
|(13) Comté de Brown
|à
|(4) Tuscola
|14h samedi
|(12) Villa Bosquet
|à
|(5) Jacksonville Routt
|13h samedi
|(15) Double
|à
|(2) Camp Point Central
|13h samedi
|(10) Moweaqua Central A&M
|à
|(7) Sesser-Valier
|14h samedi
|(14) Calhoun
|à
|(3) Terrain vierge
|14h samedi
|(11) Rushville
|à
|(6) Cumberland
|14h samedi
Classe 2A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) North Lawndale
|à
|(1) Maroa-Forsyth
|14h samedi
|(9) El Paso-Gridley
|à
|(8) Farmington
|15h samedi
|(13) Sterling Newman CC
|à
|(4) Crête rocheuse
|13h samedi
|(12) Centre catholique de Bloomington
|à
|(5) Comté de Mercer
|14h samedi
|(15) Westville
|à
|(2) Bismarck-Henning
|19h vendredi
|(10) Unité de Mendon
|à
|(7) Knoxville
|13h samedi
|(14) chrétien de Chicago
|à
|(3) Wilmington
|18h samedi
|(11) Centre de Clifton
|à
|(6) Tri-Vallée
|14h samedi
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Chester
|à
|(1) Sainte Thérèse
|15h samedi
|(9) Athènes
|à
|(8) Comté de Carimi-White
|14h samedi
|(13) Auburn
|à
|(4) Pana
|19h vendredi
|(12) Fairfield
|à
|(5) Mac nord
|14h samedi
|(15) Flore
|à
|(2) Ville de Johnston
|13h samedi
|(10) Arthur
|à
|(7) Vandalia
|14h samedi
|(14) Althoff
|à
|(3) Shelbyville
|15h samedi
|(11) Nashville
|à
|(6) Bourgeon rouge
|13h samedi
Classe 3A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) Péotone
|à
|(1) Princeton
|18h vendredi
|(9) Orme
|à
|(8) Gênes-Kingston
|13h samedi
|(13) Roi
|à
|(4) IC Catholique
|19h vendredi
|(12) Monmouth
|à
|(5) Vallée de Stillman
|19h vendredi
|(15) Sculpteur
|à
|(2) Reed-Custer
|14h samedi
|(10) Catalyseur-Maria
|à
|(7) Durand-Pecatonica
|13h samedi
|(14) Winnebago
|à
|(3) Sénèque
|19h vendredi
|(11) Lisle
|à
|(6) Byron
|19h vendredi
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Paxton
|à
|(1) Centre des Prairies
|19h vendredi
|(9) Roxane
|à
|(8) Hillsboro
|13h30 samedi
|(13) Harrisbourg
|à
|(4) Unité Tolono
|14h samedi
|(12) Monticello
|à
|(5) Mont Carmel
|14h30 samedi
|(15) Olympie
|à
|(2) Benon
|15h samedi
|(10) Robinson
|à
|(7) Saint-Joseph Ogden
|15h samedi
|(14) Carlinville
|à
|(3) Williamsville
|19h vendredi
|(11) Beardsville
|à
|(6) Eurêka
|19h vendredi
Classe 4A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) Ridgewood
|à
|(1) Richmond-Burton
|19h vendredi
|(9) Chicago Sullivan
|à
|(8) Préparation urbaine/Bronzeville
|19h15 vendredi
|(13) Providence
|à
|(4) Académie Wheaton
|19h30 vendredi
|(12) Phillips
|à
|(5) Joliet Catholique
|19h vendredi
|(15) Johnsburg
|à
|(2) Hyde-Park
|13h samedi
|(10) Dixon
|à
|(7) La Rochelle
|19h, vendredi
|(14) Marengo
|à
|(3) Saint François
|19h, vendredi
|(11) Noble/venu
|à
|(6) Parc Evergreen
|18h, vendredi
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Geneséo
|à
|(1) Carterville
|13h samedi
|(9) Wood River-East Alton
|à
|(8) Ville charbonnière
|14h samedi
|(13) Effingham
|à
|(4) Rochester
|13h samedi
|(12) Mont Sion
|à
|(5) Centre de Breese
|13h samedi
|(15) Salle de la vallée du printemps
|à
|(2) Griffon du Sacré-Cœur
|19h vendredi
|(10) Waterloo
|à
|(7) Olney East Richland
|14h samedi
|(14) Quincy Notre-Dame
|à
|(3) Macomb
|19h samedi
|(11) Colombie
|à
|(6) Murphysboro
|19h vendredi
Classe 5A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) Maison Westing
|à
|(1) Sycomore
|19h samedi
|(9) Carmel
|à
|(8) Préparation Noble/Bulls
|15h30 samedi
|(13) Noble/Pritzker
|à
|(4) Bon
|Samedi midi
|(12) Saint-Viateur
|à
|(5) Livre sterling
|14h samedi
|(15) Fenwick
|à
|(2) Parc Morgan
|17h samedi
|(10) ITW Speer
|à
|(7) Payon
|19h15 samedi
|(14) Crête de colline
|à
|(3) Rockford Boylan
|13h samedi
|(11) Nazareth
|à
|(6) Glenbard Sud
|19h vendredi
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Ottawa
|à
|(1) Mahomet-Seymour
|19h vendredi
|(9) Jacksonville
|à
|(8) Métamora
|14h samedi
|(13) La Salle-Pérou
|à
|(4) Morris
|19h vendredi
|(12) Centrale
|à
|(5) Triade
|14h samedi
|(15) Dunlap
|à
|(2) Hautes Terres
|19h vendredi
|(10) Marion
|à
|(7) Mascoutah
|13h30 samedi
|(14) Mac Arthur
|à
|(3) Péoria
|13h samedi
|(11) Mont Vernon
|à
|(6) Kankakee
|15h samedi
Classe 6A
|Parenthèse nord
|
|
|Heure Date
|(16) Schürz
|à
|(1) Wauconda
|19h vendredi
|(9) Antioche
|à
|(8) Niles Notre Dame
|19h vendredi
|(13) Deerfield
|à
|(4) Saint Ignace
|19h vendredi
|(12) Centre de Grayslake
|à
|(5) Belvidere Nord
|19h vendredi
|(15) Lac Crystal Sud
|à
|(2) Crête des Prairies
|13h samedi
|(10) Riverside-Brookfield
|à
|(7) Kaneland
|19h vendredi
|(14) Senn
|à
|(3) Grayslake Nord
|19h vendredi
|(11) Harlem
|à
|(6) Amundsen
|14h samedi
|Support sud
|
|
|(16) Île Bleue Eisenhower
|à
|(1) Citron
|18h30 vendredi
|(9) Quincy
|à
|(8) Glenwood
|19h30 vendredi
|(13) Kenwood
|à
|(4) Perspectives/Direction
|13h samedi
|(12) Washington
|à
|(5) Brême
|19h vendredi
|(15) Forêt de chênes
|à
|(2) Siméon
|19h15 vendredi
|(10) Centenaire
|à
|(7) Crète-Monée
|13h samedi
|(14) Danville
|à
|(3) Normal Ouest
|13h samedi
|(11) Oak Lawn Richards
|à
|(6) Est de Saint-Louis
|15h samedi
Classe 7A
|
|
|
|Heure Date
|(32) Bosquet de bisons
|à
|(1) Mont Carmel
|13h samedi
|(17) Downers Grove Nord
|à
|(16) Parc Lincoln
|Samedi midi
|(25) Bradley Bourbonnais
|à
|(8) Collinsville
|18h vendredi
|(24) Frère Rice
|à
|(9) Jacobs
|19h vendredi
|(29) Maine ouest
|à
|(4) Saint-Charles Nord
|19h30 vendredi
|(20) Domaines Hoffman
|à
|(13) Bosquet d’élans
|13h samedi
|(28) Réavis
|à
|(5) Prospect
|19h vendredi
|(19) Communauté normale
|à
|(14) Hononegah
|19h vendredi
|(31) Argo
|à
|(2) Hersey
|19h vendredi
|(18) Batavie
|à
|(15) Guilford
|18h30 vendredi
|(26) Libertyville
|à
|(7) Yorkville
|19h vendredi
|(23) De Kalb
|à
|(10) Moline
|19h vendredi
|(30) Plainfield Central
|à
|(3) Pékin
|19h vendredi
|(21) Genève
|à
|(12) Sainte Rita
|19h vendredi
|(27) Willowbrook
|à
|(6) Wheaton Nord
|19h vendredi
|(22) Larkin
|à
|(11) Lac de Zurich
|19h vendredi
Classe 8A
|
|
|
|Heure Date
|(32) Conant
|à
|(1) Lincoln-Way East
|18h vendredi
|(17) Vallée de Neuqua
|à
|(16) Voie
|18h vendredi
|(25) Stevenson
|à
|(8) Warren
|19h vendredi
|(24) André
|à
|(9) Huntly
|19h vendredi
|(29) Belleville Est
|à
|(4) Elgin-Sud
|18h vendredi
|(20) Bolingbrook
|à
|(13) Maine Sud
|19h vendredi
|(28) Écluse
|à
|(5) Glenbard Ouest
|13h samedi
|(21) Homewood-Flossmoor
|à
|(12) Glenbrook Sud
|19h30 vendredi
|(31) Oswego Est
|à
|(2) York
|19h vendredi
|(18) Mariste
|à
|(15) Naperville Nord
|19h vendredi
|(26) Downers Grove Sud
|à
|(7) Palatin
|19h vendredi
|(23) Minooka
|à
|(10) Glenbard Est
|19h vendredi
|(30) Canton riche
|à
|(3) Plainfield Nord
|18h vendredi
|(19) Centre de Naperville
|à
|(14) Lyon
|19h vendredi
|(27) Plainfield Sud
|à
|(6) Loyola
|13h samedi
|(22) Edwardville
|à
|(11) O’Fallon
|19h samedi