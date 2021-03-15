Les nominés pour le meilleur second rôle sont Sacha Baron Cohen pour «The Trial of the Chicago 7», Daniel Kaluuya pour «Judas and the Black Messiah», Leslie Odom Jr. pour «One Night in Miami», Paul Raci pour «Sound of Metal». »Et Lakeith Stanfield pour« Judas et le Messie noir ».

Les nominations de la meilleure actrice de soutien sont allées à Maria Bakalova pour «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm», Glenn Close pour «Hillbilly Elegy», Olivia Colman pour «The Father», Amanda Seyfried pour «Mank», Yuh-Jung Youn pour «Minari».

D’autres nominations sont allées à Chloé Zhao, pour son scénario adapté pour «Nomadland», et à Emerald Fennell pour son scénario original «Promising Young Woman». Baron Cohen a également été nominé pour son scénario «Borat».