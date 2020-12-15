Dakota Johnson‘s new ring might be making a major statement about her relationship status.

Page Six obtained photos of the actress out and about in West Hollywood last week, but it’s not your average paparazzi sighting. In fact, Dakota did little to hide the massive emerald accessory on her left ring finger as she went about her day.

Sure, it’s not a diamond, but an emerald certainly seems like a possible choice for the effortlessly chic fashionista. (And have you seen Dakota’s green kitchen cabinetry? We’re sensing a theme here…)

Dakota and longtime love Chris Martin have yet to weigh in on the engagement speculation, which is par for the course for this especially private couple. Back in March, the Fifty Shades of Grey star and Coldplay frontman enjoyed a rare date night in Los Angeles. They’ve since been spotted in Malibu and the Hamptons.

One person embedded in Dakota and Chris’ inner circle that would be overjoyed if the rocker proposed? His famous ex, Gwyneth Paltrow.