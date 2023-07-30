Critique de Nothing Compares – l’histoire profonde et saisissante de Sinéad O’Connor, rebelle né

FDe nouvelles figures de l’histoire de la pop ont autant mérité une réévaluation publique que Sinéad O’Connor. À la fin des années 80 et au début des années 90, la chanteuse irlandaise, alors au sommet de sa gloire, était particulièrement appréciée par l’industrie musicale américaine pour son esprit courageux et sa voix de clairon. Mais ensuite, aussi vite qu’ils l’ont relevée, ils l’ont tirée vers le bas après qu’elle ait déchiré une photo du pape lors d’une représentation sur Saturday Night Live, en signe de protestation contre les dissimulations d’abus sexuels par l’église catholique. Du coup, elle a été traitée comme une risée, une punchline récurrente pour des blagues cruelles. Pour une grande partie du public grand public qu’elle avait construit aux États-Unis au début de sa carrière, elle n’est devenue qu’une note de bas de page dans les annales de l’histoire de la pop.

Nothing Compares, un documentaire enflammé de 2022 de la cinéaste irlandaise Kathryn Ferguson, tente de corriger le record, dépeignant O’Connor non seulement comme un aimant à controverse, mais comme une artiste féroce et déterminée et une combattante de la liberté féministe qui a fourni un courant dominant voix pour les étrangers inconnus. C’est une triste coïncidence que Nothing Compares a été diffusé sur Sky Documentaries (et a été diffusé sur Now TV) quelques jours seulement après la mort prématurée d’O’Connor à 56 ans mercredi dernier. Bien que le film se concentre spécifiquement sur 1987-93, à peu près la période de l’ascension et de la chute d’O’Connor aux États-Unis, il fait un travail remarquable en tissant ensemble la vie, l’art et l’activisme de la musicienne, positionnant son apparition sur Saturday Night Live et les suivants. retombées non pas comme une cascade ponctuelle, mais comme une démonstration réfléchie de défi dans une vie qui serait pleine de tels incidents.

Nothing Compares consists largely of archival footage, home videos and recreations of events. Although it features specially recorded interviews with O’Connor, her friends, admirers, old associates, and musicians including Chuck D and Peaches, they appear only as overlaid audio; there are no talking heads here. This gives an energised frisson to the scenes from O’Connor’s career, and a profoundly unsettling fog when the film delves into her abusive childhood, which included 18 months spent at a training centre that was previously one of Dublin’s notorious church-affiliated Magdalene laundries.

Although O’Connor was something of a wallflower – evidenced here by excerpts from late-night TV shows in which she barely makes eye contact with the host or audience – she was always confident in what she said publicly. Ferguson smartly zeroes in on close shots of O’Connor’s ever-placid countenance, which never flickers whether she is tackling the repressive Ireland of her youth or her oft-discussed decision to keep her hair shorn. It is striking to see footage of O’Connor in her early 20s, dressed as a choir girl, attaining pop stardom in a way that, as Peaches says at one point, was “non-binary, intersectional, beyond feminist”, decades before other singers began doing the same.

Although Nothing Compares follows the same beats of numerous other music documentaries – troubled upbringing, meteoric rise, devastating fall – it feels unlike them, simply because O’Connor never participated in music-industry pageantry in the same way as other musicians. During her first Grammys performance, in 1989, she appeared with Public Enemy’s logo painted on her head, in protest at the awards’ disregard of hip-hop. The following year, she faced the kind of controversy that would have defined any other artist’s career, after refusing to let the New Jersey Garden State Centre play the US national anthem before a concert. It is focus points such as these that make it galling when, two-thirds of the way through the film, O’Connor’s former manager, Claire Lewis, compares the singer to Billie Eilish or Amy Winehouse. Until this point, the documentary has been at pains to prove how distinct O’Connor was from any artists before or after.

Ferguson devotes comparatively little time to the final moments of O’Connor’s US stardom. This is the period when the singer called on artists to boycott the Grammys, in protest at the music industry’s greed, and recorded an album of jazz standards that featured liner notes in which she wrote about addiction and sexual abuse. The film’s portrayal of this portion of O’Connor’s career is shot through with dread and tension, and it culminates in the footage of the singer on live television, dressed in white and performing an a capella version of Bob Marley’s War, tearing up a photograph of Pope John Paul II. Ferguson, to her credit, makes it clear that the moment was a victory for O’Connor – even if the singer’s team saw it as ruinous. “My blood [ran] froid », raconte son attaché de presse de l'époque. « J'ai dit : 'Je ne peux pas te sortir de là.' Et elle a dit : "Je ne veux pas que tu le fasses."

Ailleurs, dans une interview post-spectacle dans laquelle on demande à O'Connor si elle s'inquiète de ce que la performance fera à sa carrière, elle se contente de sourire. Ce sont des détails comme celui-ci qui sont essentiels à Nothing Compares : il la dépeint comme une rebelle née qui utilise son talent incomparable de cheval de Troie pour lui permettre de se frayer un chemin dans le courant culturel. Ferguson traite son sujet avec une profonde empathie et ne capitule jamais devant l'idée d'O'Connor en tant que paria ou victime. Au lieu de cela, le film donne la priorité à la vision qu'O'Connor avait d'elle-même – quelqu'un qui dit simplement sa vérité, déterminé à défendre les victimes sur la scène mondiale. Bien que le film n'ait pas été conçu comme tel, c'est un mémorial digne d'une vie intrépide et brillante.