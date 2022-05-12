Cristiano Ronaldo et GF Georgina Rodriguez partagent une promenade en bateau romantique après la mort tragique de leur fils

Cristiano Ronaldo et Georgina Rodriguez ont partagé un moment intime et heureux sur un bateau quelques semaines seulement après la perte de leur fils en bas âge.